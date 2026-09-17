3 Saints Players Whose Stock Is Rising After Week 1 Loss to Lions
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The New Orleans Saints may have left Ford Field without a win, but they certainly did not leave without reasons for optimism.
New Orleans’ 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions featured plenty of mistakes, including a disastrous start that put the Saints in a 21-point hole. Yet several players emerged from the season opener with their stock trending upward, whether by delivering a breakout performance, reinforcing their status as one of the team’s premier players or taking advantage of an opportunity to earn a larger role.
With the Saints now turning their attention toward Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, here are three players who did the most to improve their standing in the season opener.
QB Tyler Shough
Overcoming three early turnovers, Tyler Shough spearheaded a dramatic New Orleans comeback from a 21-0 deficit by completing 35 of 56 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished the first half completing 10 of 22 passes (45.4%) for 85 yards and a touchdown. However, he completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5%) for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the second half and overtime.
The biggest takeaway from his performance was his deep ball, as he completed four of six pass attempts of 20 yards or more. One of those incompletions was a drop, so only one of his deep balls was off-target. His average depth of target was 36.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
WR Chris Olave
Chris Olave showed why he received a four-year, $132 million contract extension, including $90 million in guaranteed money, by catching 10 passes on 13 targets for 182 yards. He had seven first-down catches and caught two of four contested-catch opportunities.
Olave, who previously became the second player in franchise history to record 100 receptions in a single season on his way to All-Pro honors, served as the primary focal point of the passing attack as a legitimate deep threat. The average depth of his 13 targets was 18.4 yards, the most of any Saints wide receiver.
DL Vernon Broughton
Vernon Broughton was the lone bright spot on the interior defensive line, which underperformed against the Lions.
Broughton had three tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also had two quarterback hits and a 74.2 pass-rush grade according to PFF, the second-highest on the Saints behind edge rusher Chase Young, who posted a 77.0.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant