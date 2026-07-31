Saints WR Chris Olave Signs Contract Extension

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today the club has agreed to terms with 5th year wide out Chris Olave. Numerous reports have the 5th year receiver earning $132-million dollars over a four-year extension.

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, the first round pick in the 2022 draft has made an impact on the Saints offense, to say the least. The California native has appeared in 55-regular season games, starting in 44, piling up 291-receptions, 3,728-yards, and 19-touchdowns in that time.

For the 2025 season, the former Ohio State Buckeye started in every game, ending the season ranked 7th in the NFL in receptions and eighth in receiving yardage.

It has been a road filled with concussion protocols.

In his rookie season, 2022, Olave sustained the first of his NFL career in week 5 of the regular season against the Seahawks, forcing him to miss one game. In his second season of play with the Saints, he had his second concussion in the week 12 game against the Falcons. Olave did not miss any games, though, clearing the protocol quickly enough to play in week 13.

In 2024, though, the former Buckeye had a pair of noggin-knockers. His third overall concussion in his NFL career was in the week 6 game against Tampa Bay. He was forced to miss the Broncos game in week 7, returning for the week 9 game versus the Chargers. His fourth concussion was scary.

In week 9 of the 2024 season, a collision against the Panthers resulted in Olave being carted off the field on a backboard, landing him on injured reserve for the rest of that season. At the age of 24, he was seriously considering retirement. Olave said he could not imagine his life with football in it.

"My parents, my brothers, and all my close people, I felt like I leaned on them a lot," Olave said at the time, "and they helped me get out of the situation."

$90-Million Guaranteed

According to Reuters, Olave's $132-million dollar extension puts him in a 6th place tie for highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The deal guarantees him $90-million dollars, according to Yahoo Sports, and is stretched out over four years.

We will get reaction from Saints officials and Olave himself on his extension when the Saints hold their third day of training camp on Friday, as our coverage of the 2026 Saints camp continues.