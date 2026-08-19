Another One Bites the Dust. How Long is AK Out for the Saints?

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Maybe it's the water...or the weather...or...

In Tuesday's joint practice session with the Cowboys, 10-year running back Alvin Kamara left the field with a knee injury. After the practice, Saints head coach Kellen Moore said simply, "Only two guys who weren't able to finish practice were Alvin (Kamara) with a knee, and then Quincy (Riley) with a groin."

No word yet on cornerback Riley, but things are looking tough for another Saints veteran. According to Adam Schefter, AK will be out awhile.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be sidelined for at least the next month due to a sprained MCL, per source. pic.twitter.com/trWgn6ZQBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

Walking/Limping Wounded

New Orleans has already lost Bryan Bresee to an ACL on the first day of training camp. Then, Cam Jordan had a hamstring issue, keeping him from any work for an undetermined amount of time. Add to that offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on the IR with an ACL, O-lineman Nick Saldiveri on the Reserve/PUP list, wide out Mason Tipton on the Active/PUP group, and wide out Jordyn Tyson with a hamstring issue that has yet to be listed by the Saints, and you've got a MASH unit for Saints players.

Yesterday, the Saints worked out a pair of wide receivers. Now, will the team bring in some running backs?

RBs Lose One, Gain One Back

The loss of Kamara multiplies the problem already in place, as backup running back Audric Estime twisted his ankle against Jacksonville last weekend. He continues to be a no-show at practices this week.

The good news is that Kendre Miller participated fully in yesterday's joint boxing match with the Cowboys, will be ready for Thursday's joint practice session with the Rams, and is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Los Angeles. With Miller's history of injury, though, the Saints might be looking for some help in the free agency market.

Finding an Free-to-Sign RB

Among those available on the market are

- Miles Sanders: Former second round pick of the Eagles in 2019, playing with the Cowboys last year. "Boobie Miles" also returned kicks.

- Antonio Gibson: Started with the Commanders, then with the Patriots as both a running back and a returner.

The Saints will have another joint practice on Thursday, as the squad wrangles with Los Angeles at the Rams' facility in Woodland Hills, California. We will have full coverage of the festivities that evening.

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