Saints Bring In Two Receivers for Workouts After Tyson Injury

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The New Orleans Saints held tryouts for veteran free-agent wide receivers Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo .

The workouts came after rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson suffered a right hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to two months. The injury occurred on Thursday during the Saints’ joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

The Saints have not provided an official timeline, but a two-month absence could put Tyson’s return around Oct. 18, when New Orleans plays the New York Giants.

“Jordyn’s had a great camp. He’s played really good football. Inevitably, this is the unfortunate part of what preseason and training camp football is,” head coach Kellen Moore said. “We’ve already had a few of these guys, that you just have something that comes up and ... we’ll just work through it.”

Chase Claypool looks to revive career with Saints tryout

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Chase Claypool (14) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Claypool, 28, was a second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Most of his 175 career catches, 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns came during his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, a span of 39 games.

Following his tenure with the Steelers, Claypool’s career trajectory included stops with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins , marked by periods of inactivity. He hasn't recorded a catch since 2023, as a 2024 season-ending injury with the Buffalo Bills forced him off the field for all of 2025. A spring 2026 tryout with the Green Bay Packers failed to secure him a roster spot.

Josh Reynolds brings veteran experience to Saints workout

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reynolds, 31, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 after setting Texas A&M’s single-season record with 13 touchdown catches. He has 244 receptions for 3,228 yards and 20 touchdowns over 121 career games.

Reynolds briefly played for the Tennessee Titans before playing for the Detroit Lions for three seasons. He later played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and most recently spent time with the New York Jets in 2025, when his season was cut short by a hip injury.

Saints use Oxnard trip for joint work with Cowboys, Rams

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints fans in the stands prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are in Oxnard, California, where they are holding training camp ahead of their preseason game against the Rams. New Orleans held a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and also will practice with the Rams.

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