Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers in Saints-Jags Preseason Game 1

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The New Orleans Saints opened the 2026 preseason with an all-reserve effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesar's Superdome Saturday afternoon. The Saints came up short at the end, 24-20 to the Jags. Here are who we think stood out in this game and who didn't

Biggest Winners

EDGE Rusher Michael Heldman

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Michael Heldman (63) celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When an undrafted free agent wants to make a statement, they should probably want to make big plays (and maybe little plays, too). Saints UDFA Michael Heldman did both. In a game where the Saints 2nd and 3rd stringers played all the way through, the Central Michigan grad was a star for the front seven. In the first half alone, Heldman had three tackles, two of them were sacks. But it was the little things the rookie edge rusher did well. He always seemed to be around the ball, chasing down runners on the opposite side of the field consistently and pressuring quarterbacks into errant throws.

Quarterback Zach Wilson

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) celebrates a touchdown with New Orleans Saints tight end Oscar Delp (88) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Wilson's NFL clock is starting to run out. Formerly the second overall pick by the New York Jets, The BYU QB hasn't caught on with the team that drafted him, or the Broncos in 2024, or the Dolphins in 2025. A slow start to training camp for the former Cougar didn't help. However, against the Jaguars, he goes 11-for-16, 145-yards, and a touchdown to rookie tight end Oscar Delp. He had a QB RTG of 118. Wilson had poise in the pocket, and when forced out, always seemed to be looking downfield for a receiver. We were impressed with his Saturday efforts.

Wide Receiver Bub Means

Wilson to Means for 37 yards 👀



📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/nq9nk2tH01 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2026

We thought the third year man out of Pittsburgh needed to show out, as the bubble is getting closer for him, and show out he did. Besides that dime that quarterback Wilson (see above) to him, Bub Means found his way open, making tough catches across the middle and skedaddling his way to 77-yards on 4-receptions. Means was a solid go-to for each of the quarterbacks playing.

Wide Receiver Barion Brown

Former LSU rookie Barion Brown didn't play enough for us. We want to see this young man as often as possible. Brown was not back for kicks or punts in this game. His teammates compare him to former Saints flyer Rashid Shaheed. We see the likeness. We want to see more.

Cornerback Jayden Price

JAYDEN PRICE INT 🙌



📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/KG3YvuRUNg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2026

Hailing from North Dakota State, another UDFA cornerback Jayden Price had some tight coverage and his first NFL interception. The Saints corner also showed some nice moves on a kickoff return that was called back for a penalty. He has been a true surprise for most, but On SI Saints reporter Grant Chachere was thinking Price would show up today.

KIcker Tanner Brown

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Ryan Wright hold the ball on a kick by kicker Tanner Brown (46) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the vote was held today, Tanner Brown would be the Saints place kicker for 2026, but there are still two games to go. Brown hit a 49-yard field goal that would have good from 60, then nailed a 29-yarder later. An overall good effort for the rookie.

Saints 1st Half Defense

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) scramblers from the pocket and is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Myles Cole (57) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints defense did its part in the first thirty minutes of play. Limiting the Jaguars to only 82-yards of total offense was impressive. A pair of interceptions and four sacks, two by the aforementioned Heldman, another by Fadil Diggs and another by Garrett Nelson. Seeing Khalil Saunders chasing a Jags wide receiver all the way to the other side of the field and catching said wideout was quite satisfying.

Biggest Losers

Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third year quarterback Spencer Rattler had an off game. The former Saints starter had a hard time finding receivers. His 8-of-11 is deceiving, as he could only get 42-yards out of those receptions. In addition, Rattler lost the ball in the Saints side of the field on a fumble. It was not a game Rattler would want to relive.

Offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Torricelli Simpkins III (68) hikes the ball to quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second year center/guard Torricelli Simpkins III has been moving up the depth chart through the first two weeks of training camp. Saturday was not his best day. His first snap in the shotgun almost went to the running back lined up by his QB. His worst was getting beat badly on a swim move up the middle, leading to a sack of his quarterback Wilson.

Kicker Charlie Smyth

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks an extra point against Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll say it again: there are still two games to go, but Northern Ireland's own Charlie Smyth missed an opportunity to make this competition between him and Tanner Brown even closer. Smyth's 52-yard field goal attempt was wide left. Though it had enough leg, it missed by a wide margin. He was 2-for-2 in extra point tries.

Saints Mailbag

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