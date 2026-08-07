This Saturday, the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts five former players into its Hall of Fame. Top most for Saints fans, of course is the GOAT for New Orleans fans, Drew Brees.

Along with the many time Saints and NFL record holder these four are being honored.

- Larry Fitzgerald (Wide Receiver): Second all-time in NFL receiving yards during an incredible career with the Cardinals.

- Luke Kuechly (Linebacker): Dominant defender for eight seasons with the Panthers.

- Adam Vinatieri (Kicker): NFL's all-time leading scorer and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.

- Roger Craig (Running Back): Senior finalist and three-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers

Today, the annual media conference in Canton. The Saints Hall of Famer said he started small.

"Texas kid, grew up in Austin," Brees shared at today's media day in Canton. "I never thought I'd leave the state of Texas, to be quite honest. All my family was there, had a lot of roots there."

Wanting to play college athletics, the NFL multi-record holder didn't think it was going to be on the gridiron.

From Texas to Indiana

"I thought it was going to be baseball," Brees said with a grin. "It ended up being football. My opportunities coming out (of high school) were Purdue, Kentucky, and Brown. I chose Purdue because of its academic reputation and playing in the Big 10.

"Very quickly, I learned about the 'cradle of quarterbacks," Brees told the crowd today.

The Boilermakers have had a legacy of producing high-profile, successful QBs who not only do well in West Lafayette, Indiana, but on the NFL level. Men like Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Gary Danielson, Mike Phipps, Jim Everett, and now Brees.

"We've had about ten quarterbacks out of Purdue University play in the NFL" Brees shared. "So, if you want to be a quarterback or an astronaut, go to Purdue."

In case you didn't know, roughly one-third of all spaceflights taken by United States astronauts have been manned (or womaned) by a graduate of Purdue.

A Five Day Party

As Brees prepares for one of many highlights of his storied career, he was asked how things were going to get everyone to Canton.

"My wife (Brittany) has spearheaded so much of the preparation," Brees shared, "in regards to helping family, and friends, and everybody get here, but also planning the party, which is like a massive wedding reception.

"We've been told it's going to be five days, but it's been a total blur and to enjoy the moment," Brees said with a smile.

"The way I look at it, it's my opportunity to convey my appreciation and gratitude to so many of the people, the places that were part of this journey," Brees appreciated. "That's what I'm most looking forward to, is all the people I'm going to have a chance to see and appreciate and let them know how valued they are."

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. It will be held at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and be aired on the NFL Network and ESPN.