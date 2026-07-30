Saints Kamara Comes to Camp Ready for Season 10

Though there were rumblings during the offseason about star running back Alvin Kamara returning to the New Orleans Saints fold, he and the club came to a one-year agreement during the offseason that cut Kamara's salary almost in half while building in more incentives into the mix.

Kamara's numbers for his final contract year with the Saints stand at $6-million with incentives of up to an additional $2.5-million tied to playing time and production. The restructure helped the Saints manage their salary cap and keep Kamara with the only NFL team he's ever known.

"I've said it my whole career, it's kind of like, I got a different type of loyalty, since I was raised," Kamara said as training camp opened. "I'm wired to stay in the world and just think about it and be here."

It's a New Day for Number-41

On Day 1 of training camp, he and the now-number one back on the Saints roster, Travis Etienne, could be seen hanging out, talking between themselves.

Kamara was asked about getting ready for the season with the possible distractions from the offseason negotiations.

"I kind of got the same focus as I've always had," Kamara said with his typical infectious smile. "Come in and be better than I was last year."

Now starting his 10th season in the NFL, Kamara holds more Saints records than you can shake a stick at:

- 7,250 Rushing Yards (surpassing Mark Ingram II)

- 61 Rushing Touchdowns (again, surpassing Ingram)

- 87 Total Career Touchdowns

- 12,198 Scrimmage Yards (surpassing Marques Colston)

- 12,856 All-Purpose Yards

- First Downs: 601 total rushing and receiving first downs

- Postseason Rushing: Franchise leader in playoff rushing yards (357) and attempts (93)

2026 Is Looking Good in Kamara's Eyes

As training camp gets underway, the 31-year old is getting a good feeling in Kellen Moore's second year.

"I think we've got a lot of good going on in the building. It's a lot of good energy, a lot of talent," Kamara said. "Obviously, last year wasn't what we wanted at all in any aspect. I think just wiping the slate clean, getting some fresh energy in here, just refocusing and balancing out and moving forward. It's a good vibe going. We've got a lot of work to do....Nothing happens in a day, in a week. We've got a couple of weeks of training together to get to the first game. I think the group is ready to work. That's really what matters. We've got to go to work. We've got to strap up and go to work. That's what the focus is."

For the former 3rd round pick out of Tennessee, Kamara says he's ready for the season because of his offseason work.

"I wake up at 4 a.m. in the morning to the offseason. That's not fun," he said honestly. "Like I said, I'm just wired that way. Maybe that naturally gives me a chip, what I do in the offseason, what I put myself through.

"I'm really better than I've ever been, honestly, from a mental standpoint," Kamara continued. "Coming in here, I just got a lot of clarity. I just feel good. I feel energized. I'm here to work. You've also had the heat and humidity. Oh, yeah, yeah."