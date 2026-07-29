Year Two of Kellen Moore Era Begins

The long, drawn out road of training camp unfolds before the New Orleans Saints today, as 90-players report to Airline Drive to begin competition for the final roster slots for the season opener in Detroit on September 13th against the Lions.

"Excited for this opportunity to kind of get training camp started here in Metairie," Saints head coach Kellen Moore told the media on Tuesday. "We've got an awesome setup here, obviously, with the fields and the setup for the fans. It's a really cool opportunity for us. We're excited to have the fans here, again, throughout this entire process."

Training Camp Fan Attendees

The fan experience happens fast, too, as the Saints practice facility hosts numerous training camp adventures, the first three of which are completely sold out: Thursday, July 30th from 9:00-10:15 a.m., Friday, July 31 from 9:00-10:30 a.m., and on Sunday, August 2 in that same 9:00-10:30 time slot.

The first opening for fans to buy tickets to the sessions is Monday, August 3 from 9:00-11:00. There are no charges for any of the preseason tickets. Fans need to use this website, SeatGeek Saints Training Camp in order to make sure there is no issue with the fire marshal shutting down the operation because of an overabundance of fans.

Early Camp is Mostly Teaching

All coaches are teachers, and Moore knows he and his coaches are primed to move through the long process of training camp.

"I think that's an ongoing process," Moore explained. "I think early in training camp is still installation, so to speak. You're kind of teaching systems, getting guys comfortable. I think the player-specific opportunities come a little bit later in training camp."

Kamara Returns for '26

Key on a lot of minds is the involvement of running back Alvin Kamara, now entering his 10th season in the NFL, all with the Saints. He and the club agreed to a reworked contract for 2026 featuring a reduced base salary of $6-million with incentives of up to an additional $2.5-million tied to playing time and production. The restructure helped the Saints manage their salary cap and keep Kamara with the only NFL team he's ever known.

"It means a lot to our organization, this community, obviously (to have Kamara back in the Saints fold)," Moore told the media. "These things sometimes take a little bit of time just to work through.

"Alvin was great about the whole process. I think communication was really good for everyone. The conversation we were able to have, certainly over the summer, I think was great."

The holder of a number of franchise records such as rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and more, will probably see his role change in Kellen Moore's second year.

"I think you're always looking for a role for guys, and I think sometimes getting the chance to evaluate where our roster's at and who we have on the roster, and how this thing's developing allows us to take a little bit of time to do that the right way. There's a little financial part, obviously, that the business side had to take care of. I thought it was a really good process.

"We didn't anticipate necessarily Alvin doing as much in OTAs (Organized Team Activities), so that kind of gives us a little bit of time to see some of these other guys and see how they would fit in this equation. We all feel really good about it."



This Week's Schedule

The training camp schedule through the weekend (subject to change) has

- Today, 9:00-10:15 - Practice (Helmets) (closed to the public)

- Thursday, 9:00-10:30 - Practice (Helmets) (tickets sold out)

- Friday, 9:00-10:30 - Practice (Shells) (tickets sold out)

- Saturday - Off day

- Sunday, 9:00-10:30 - Practice (Shells) (tickets sold out)



As part of the NFL's "Back Together Weekend" initiative, Sunday's practice will feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements at the facility.