Coming Back Home, Saints Punter Even Welcomes the Heat of NOLA

During his four years at Tulane, Ryan Wright was the model of consistency. Averaging over 44-yards per punt, the San Ramon, California native went undrafted out of Uptown, signing with the Vikings as an Undrafted Free Agent (UFA) in 2022. Wright beat out incumbent punter Jordan Berry in training camp, proceeding to improve on those numbers.

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright (14) punts the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

From 2022-2025, the former Greenie averaged an impressive 47.9-yards per boot. In his final year with the Vikings, he lead the NFL in both punting average, 49-yards per punt, and net punting average at 44.5. What's more impressive is in his four years in Minneapolis, 101 of his 253-punts were downed inside the 20. Thus, the New Orleans Saints brought Wright home, signing him to a 4-year deal worth $14-million. Talking to the media, he is happy to be back in NOLA.

Glad to Be Back

"It's going good," Wright said. "I'm getting to know the guys a little better. Obviously, I missed those three weeks in OTAs when my wife giving birth to our son."

It's his family's first child, which makes Wright look at things differently.

"It gives you a different perspective on life," Wright said with a grin. "It gives you a different why. He and my wife are why I do this now."

Likes the Feel of the Team

As for how he's fitting in, he's happy with the early give and take in the special teams room.

"It's a very fun group," Wright expressed.

Wright will be doubling as punter and holder for the Saints special teams unit. He told the media he's adjusting to his kickers while still adjusting to being on his new team.

"I think you just kind of get used to (how to spot the ball for a kick)," Wright explained. "It's kind of muscle memory. You just keep building day-by-day, a little bit at a time. By the time the season comes, it won't be a thought at all."

Being a Good Holder Starts with a Good Snap

Coming to the Saints had a lot of plusses for the Tulane alum, one of those is deep snapper Zach Wood. The 10-year veteran, considered one of the best in the game, makes all the difference.

"Quality guy," Wright bragged. "I've gotten pretty close to Zach. He just works his (butt) off every day. He's just one of those pros. He's a true vet. I look up to him."

About that New Orleans Heat...

With his four years in Uptown playing for the Green Wave, Wright got a respite from the heat and humidity with the cooler climate in Minnesota. Now, the California native has to get acclimated to heat all over again.

"I'm still getting used to the heat a little bit," Wright said laughing. Then, comparing it to Minnesota, "I definitely like this over the negative-20 wind chill."

How He Ended up at Tulane

Though playing a different spot in preps, Wright had a chance at a secondary position at Tulane.

"I was a quarterback in high school," Wright remembered. "At that time I was doing punting more as a hobby. I was working on it (though). I was a Kohl's kicking guy," referring to the national kicking school. "So Jamie Kohl reached out to Tulane, who needed a punter. Willie Fritz gave me a shot and I committed on the spot.

"I'm from California, so a little of a culture change," Wright said about coming to New Orleans, "but I met my lifelong friends there and had a really good time there."

So Far, So Good with New Orleans

So far, his expectations have been met in his time with the Saints.

"I come to a team that has a lot of great guys," Wright told the media. "When that happens, football's a lot of fun. I think that energy is high, the confidence is high, and I think that's going to bleed into the season."

Training Camp Update

After a day of upgraded physicality, the team takes the day off Tuesday. Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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