Day 3 of Saints Training Camp Finds a Smiling Olave, McKinstry

The third day of training camp brought no surprises, as the 90-man roster donned shells for the ninety minute practice.

Kool-Aid is Cool, Injury-wise

There were reports from some sources of cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry getting injured yesterday. Coach Kellen Moore was quick to point out that is was a minor ankle roll and that the 3rd year corner was held back today to make sure it didn't become major.

"There's just a little tenderness," McKinstry told the media today. "I don't think there's anything to be concerned about at all. Just listen to the training staff."



The consensus 1st team All-American in his last year at Alabama said it was just a simple coverage injury.



"On a play in the back of the endzone," McKinstry explained, "when I punched the ball, I kind of twisted it a little bit, but it wasn't nothing."

The New Multi-Million Dollar Man

After practice, the man with a new deal met with the media for the first time since signing his four-year extension with the Saints. Wide receiver Chris Olave's contract is now worth a reported $132-million.

"Finally got it done, so great to get it back out there," Olave shared today. "Get it out the way, so, it feels good."

The process took a little longer than Olave would have liked.

"it was just the uncertainty, just the unknown. I didn't really know what was going to happen if I didn't go out there (to practice), but we communicated. It was good communication through it all. Just the business side of it, (that) I can't really control, so I just let my agent handle it.

"It turned out to be good. I was hoping this is called by training camp, (but) when it was approaching, we got the advantage, kind of like, anxiousness, or anything like that. Yeah, it was weird, because we expected it to be going a little faster by the time training camp came, but it kind of stalled a little bit the first couple of days, especially when we got back on Monday. But, it sped up the past couple of days, and (things were) getting closer and closer. But we finally came to a deal yesterday."

The turning point seemed to be the arrival of his agent in New Orleans, so the team and Olave's people could discuss any misgivings each side had.

"The uncertainty in the future, especially with the blood clots and concussions," Olave shared, "we kind of met halfway. They did a great job of communicating that, and I feel like my agent and them came to a good deal for both."

Training Camp Schedule

The Saints take a breather on Saturday, with no practices scheduled. The next session is a Sunday morning practice from 9:00-10:30 a.m. That one is another sell-out for fans who wanted to attend. The team will be back in shells for the morning for that Sunday session.

The first day in full pads is set for Monday, and there are still tickets available as of this writing by going to the SeatGeek website designated for fans wanting to attend the camp. There is no charge for training camp tickets.