Drew Brees' Hall of Fame Speech was the Ultimate Love Letter to New Orleans

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Few athletes have ever become as synonymous with a city as Drew Brees has with New Orleans

Nearly 20 years after arriving in a city that was processing the destruction that Hurricane Katrina brought to the city, Brees was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame , adding the sport’s highest individual honor to what was already a loaded resume.

After all, Brees brought the city of New Orleans a Super Bowl championship, broke many of the NFL’s passing records while active, and of course, one of the most meaningful player-city relationships that we have seen in professional sports.

Brees needed New Orleans and New Orleans needed him

Nov. 30 2009; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during his game against the New England Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome. The Saints defeated the Patriots 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his induction speech in Canton, Ohio, Brees made sure New Orleans – the city that embraced him when a torn rotator cuff nearly derailed his career – remained the center of his story.

The circumstances that brought Brees and New Orleans together made their eventual success even more remarkable.

Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast on Aug. 30, 2005, killing nearly 1,400 people, displacing hundreds of thousands and would end up being the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. The Saints were forced to spend the 2005 season away from the Superdome and finished 3-13, leaving the franchise facing an uncertain future of its own.

Brees was at a crossroads as well.

He suffered a 360-degree labrum and rotator cuff tear in the regular season finale in 2005 while a member of the San Diego Chargers, an injury serious enough where people thought his career would bever be the same at best.

Despite those concerns, the Saints took a chance and signed him to a six-year, $60 million contract with New Orleans on March 14, 2006.

This came after the only other team to go after him, the Miami Dolphins, backed away from Brees due to concerns around his throwing shoulder , giving a chance for not only Brees to resurrect his career but to give hope to a city that desperately needed it.

Brees did not just give a city hope, he gave it 15 years of jubilation, transforming the Saints into perennial contenders and leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship in a 31-17 win over New Orleans native Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. He also became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history and one of the most beloved athletes New Orleans has ever known.

Never lost his connection to the City

"New Orleans ... You trusted me with the soul of the city, and I would’ve died to protect that calling."



📺 @ProFootballHOF Enshrinement on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/S0avpW9hDS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 8, 2026

Nearly two decades after taking a chance on New Orleans — and New Orleans taking a chance on him — Brees stood in Canton surrounded by family, friends and members of the Who Dat Nation who made the trip to witness his induction.

When it came time to explain what New Orleans meant to him, Brees made it clear that New Orleans is a special city and the bond forged in 2006 never disappeared.

“New Orleans has been through a lot to the point where in some cases the feeling was we may have lost everything,” Brees said. “It may never come back the same. Storms teach us that our greatest treasures aren’t the things we own. They’re the people we love, and the way we show up for one another. It reminds us to hold our loved ones a little closer, to love a little harder, to laugh a little louder, and to never take a single day for granted. Sometimes it takes losing what can be replaced to truly appreciate the things that can’t.

"New Orleans, you accepted me; you embraced me; you believed in me but more importantly, you trusted me with the soul of the city and I would have died to protect that calling.”

As the saying goes, “If you love New Orleans, it will love you back.”

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the week:



- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Monday, OFF DAY

- Tuesday, 9:00-10:35 a.m., Pads (Closed)

- Wednesday, 9:00-10:15 a.m., Helmets (Closed)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Friday, TBD, Walk-Thru (Closed)\

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.