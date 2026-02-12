Drew Brees Announces Obvious Saints Decision

The New Orleans Saints got some very good news as a franchise just before the Super Bowl.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was announced and franchise legend Drew Brees made the cut in his first year of eligibility. There wasn't much doubt. Brees finished his career as a 13-time Pro Bowler with 571 touchdown passes and 80,358 passing yards in 20 seasons. That's some insane production. Plus, of course, Brees won a Super Bowl in New Orleans.

He's a legend and earned his induction. There was a time early on in his career, of course, when things weren't so simple. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers before coming over to New Orleans. From there, his career really blossomed and he spent the next 15 seasons with the Saints.

The Saints legend is going to the Hall of Fame

Dec 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to quarterback Drew Brees (9) and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, center, in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Brees joined the "New Heights" podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce and was asked about the Hall of Fame. Unsurprisingly, Brees made it clear that he will be entering the Hall of Fame as a Saint.

"Oh I mean it's Saints, obviously," Brees said. "I mean, there's no question."

Jason Kelce's question stemmed from the video of Brees finding out he got the call to the Hall from former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts.

"He was one of the first guys I spoke with when I was drafted was Dan Fouts," Brees said. "Obviously, his legendary status. ... He's been great to me ever since I signed. First signing in the league and obviously a Charger legend."

But, again, Brees is a Saint through and through. When he officially enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it will be as a Saints.

In the aftermath of getting his call, Brees had a heartwarming message about how he actually needed New Orleans more than New Orleans needed him.

"The story is well-documented, right? About the moment. Sean getting lost and Brittany and I looking at each other saying this is about so much more than football and we belong here. This is God's calling for us. I can tell you this. I know New Orleans was looking for a quarterback back them but I promise you I needed New Orleans more than New Orleans needed me. And I had a chance to be a part of something so special that most guys don't get a chance to be a part of. Most people don't get a chance to be a part of something that's just so much bigger than them and we're all so much better for it."

There are few who represent the franchise better.

