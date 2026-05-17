New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Schedule With Dates, Times and TV Information

For the first time in two seasons, the New Orleans Saints will play a primetime game, as they will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. It will be a Monday Night Football anniversary, marking 20 years since the Superdome reopened following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Because the team has been mediocre – at best – since the departure of Drew Brees, it may seem like there haven’t been a ton of primetime games for the Saints since he left, but the Oct. 5 contest vs. Atlanta actually will be the 14th night game for New Orleans since 2021.

The Saints also will play a standalone game on Oct. 25 in Paris against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game scheduled to be broadcasted on the NFL Network.

Here’s the entire schedule with dates, times and TV network, as announced May 14, including preseason:

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Date Time (CT) Opponent (Site) TV Sat. Aug. 15 3 pm vs. Jacksonville FOX-8 NOLA Sat. Aug. 22 3 pm at LA Rams FOX-8 NOLA TBA TBA at Dallas FOX-8 NOLA

Regular Season

Date Time (CT) Opponent (Site) TV Network Sun. Sept. 13 Noon at Detroit FOX Sun. Sept. 20 Noon at Baltimore CBS Sun. Sept. 27 3:25 pm vs. Las Vegas CBS Mon. Oct. 5 7:15 pm vs. Atlanta ESPN Sun. Oct. 11 Noon vs. Minnesota FOX Sun. Oct. 18 Noon at NY Giants FOX Sun. Oct. 25 8:30 am vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) NFL Network Sun. Nov. 1 BYE WEEK Sun. Nov. 8 Noon vs. Cleveland CBS Sun. Nov. 15 Noon vs. Carolina FOX Sun. Nov. 22 Noon at Chicago FOX Sun. Nov. 29 Noon at Cincinnati CBS Sun. Dec. 6 Noon vs. Green Bay FOX Sun. Dec. 13 Noon at Carolina CBS Sun. Dec. 20 Noon at Tampa Bay FOX Sun. Dec. 27 Noon vs. Arizona FOX Sun. Jan. 3 Noon at Atlanta FOX Jan. 9 or 10 TBD vs. Tampa Bay TBD