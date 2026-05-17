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New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Schedule With Dates, Times and TV Information

There will be just one primetime game for the Black and Gold, which will be their first since 2024
Jim Derry|
Justin Reid and the New Orleans Saints are celebrating the fact they will be back in primetime - on Oct. 5 in the Superdome to play the Atlanta Falcons.
Justin Reid and the New Orleans Saints are celebrating the fact they will be back in primetime - on Oct. 5 in the Superdome to play the Atlanta Falcons. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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New Orleans Saints

For the first time in two seasons, the New Orleans Saints will play a primetime game, as they will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. It will be a Monday Night Football anniversary, marking 20 years since the Superdome reopened following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Because the team has been mediocre – at best – since the departure of Drew Brees, it may seem like there haven’t been a ton of primetime games for the Saints since he left, but the Oct. 5 contest vs. Atlanta actually will be the 14th night game for New Orleans since 2021.

The Saints also will play a standalone game on Oct. 25 in Paris against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game scheduled to be broadcasted on the NFL Network.

Here’s the entire schedule with dates, times and TV network, as announced May 14, including preseason:

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Date

Time (CT)

Opponent (Site)

TV

Sat. Aug. 15

3 pm

vs. Jacksonville

FOX-8 NOLA

Sat. Aug. 22

3 pm

at LA Rams

FOX-8 NOLA

TBA

TBA

at Dallas

FOX-8 NOLA

Regular Season

Date

Time (CT)

Opponent (Site)

TV Network

Sun. Sept. 13

Noon

at Detroit

FOX

Sun. Sept. 20

Noon

at Baltimore

CBS

Sun. Sept. 27

3:25 pm

vs. Las Vegas

CBS

Mon. Oct. 5

7:15 pm

vs. Atlanta

ESPN

Sun. Oct. 11

Noon

vs. Minnesota

FOX

Sun. Oct. 18

Noon

at NY Giants

FOX

Sun. Oct. 25

8:30 am

vs. Pittsburgh (Paris)

NFL Network

Sun. Nov. 1

BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8

Noon

vs. Cleveland

CBS

Sun. Nov. 15

Noon

vs. Carolina

FOX

Sun. Nov. 22

Noon

at Chicago

FOX

Sun. Nov. 29

Noon

at Cincinnati

CBS

Sun. Dec. 6

Noon

vs. Green Bay

FOX

Sun. Dec. 13

Noon

at Carolina

CBS

Sun. Dec. 20

Noon

at Tampa Bay

FOX

Sun. Dec. 27

Noon

vs. Arizona

FOX

Sun. Jan. 3

Noon

at Atlanta

FOX

Jan. 9 or 10

TBD

vs. Tampa Bay

TBD

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Published
Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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