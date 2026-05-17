New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Schedule With Dates, Times and TV Information
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For the first time in two seasons, the New Orleans Saints will play a primetime game, as they will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. It will be a Monday Night Football anniversary, marking 20 years since the Superdome reopened following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.
Because the team has been mediocre – at best – since the departure of Drew Brees, it may seem like there haven’t been a ton of primetime games for the Saints since he left, but the Oct. 5 contest vs. Atlanta actually will be the 14th night game for New Orleans since 2021.
The Saints also will play a standalone game on Oct. 25 in Paris against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game scheduled to be broadcasted on the NFL Network.
Here’s the entire schedule with dates, times and TV network, as announced May 14, including preseason:
New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule
Preseason
Date
Time (CT)
Opponent (Site)
TV
Sat. Aug. 15
3 pm
vs. Jacksonville
FOX-8 NOLA
Sat. Aug. 22
3 pm
at LA Rams
FOX-8 NOLA
TBA
TBA
at Dallas
FOX-8 NOLA
Regular Season
Date
Time (CT)
Opponent (Site)
TV Network
Sun. Sept. 13
Noon
at Detroit
FOX
Sun. Sept. 20
Noon
at Baltimore
CBS
Sun. Sept. 27
3:25 pm
vs. Las Vegas
CBS
Mon. Oct. 5
7:15 pm
vs. Atlanta
ESPN
Sun. Oct. 11
Noon
vs. Minnesota
FOX
Sun. Oct. 18
Noon
at NY Giants
FOX
Sun. Oct. 25
8:30 am
vs. Pittsburgh (Paris)
NFL Network
Sun. Nov. 1
BYE WEEK
Sun. Nov. 8
Noon
vs. Cleveland
CBS
Sun. Nov. 15
Noon
vs. Carolina
FOX
Sun. Nov. 22
Noon
at Chicago
FOX
Sun. Nov. 29
Noon
at Cincinnati
CBS
Sun. Dec. 6
Noon
vs. Green Bay
FOX
Sun. Dec. 13
Noon
at Carolina
CBS
Sun. Dec. 20
Noon
at Tampa Bay
FOX
Sun. Dec. 27
Noon
vs. Arizona
FOX
Sun. Jan. 3
Noon
at Atlanta
FOX
Jan. 9 or 10
TBD
vs. Tampa Bay
TBD
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr