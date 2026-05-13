New Orleans Saints Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates
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For much of the past couple months, it was thought the New Orleans Saints would play the Cleveland Browns in Paris – the first-ever NFL game played in France.
The speculation appears to be half right.
Multiple sources are reporting the Saints indeed will play at Stade de France in Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25, but the opponent will be another team from the AFC North – the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It will be the first standalone game for the Saints since they were shutout on the road by the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 23, 2024. It will be the first time they play abroad since they lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2022, at Tottenham Stadium in London.
While the Saints have changed a lot since the last time the played the Steelers on the road on Nov. 13, 2022 – a 20-10 loss for New Orleans – this will be an interesting year of change for Pittsburgh.
They have a new coach for the first time in 20 years in Mike McCarthy, and they are still trying to figure out who their quarterback will be. (Although it is looking more and more like Aaron Rodgers will be back for one last season.)
It will be the second straight season Pittsburgh will play an international game, as they played the Vikings last September in Ireland.
Also, it will be an honor for the Saints of “Nouvelle Orleans” to play the first game in Paris, it will be bittersweet in a way. It also likely means the team will have its bye week on Nov. 1, which this year will mark the 60th anniversary of the franchise being awarded to the Crescent City.
NOTE: As other games are confirmed in the Saints schedule, this post will be updated.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr