New Orleans Saints Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

For much of the past couple months, it was thought the New Orleans Saints would play the Cleveland Browns in Paris – the first-ever NFL game played in France.

The speculation appears to be half right.

Multiple sources are reporting the Saints indeed will play at Stade de France in Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25, but the opponent will be another team from the AFC North – the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will be the first standalone game for the Saints since they were shutout on the road by the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 23, 2024. It will be the first time they play abroad since they lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2022, at Tottenham Stadium in London.

While the Saints have changed a lot since the last time the played the Steelers on the road on Nov. 13, 2022 – a 20-10 loss for New Orleans – this will be an interesting year of change for Pittsburgh.

The rumor had been Saints vs. Browns in Paris in Week 7. Looks like it will be Steelers. Also, one can expect Saints to have a bye in Week 8, which will be a shame considering Sunday, Nov. 1 will be their 60th anniversary. https://t.co/K8QZ2tDaJc — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 13, 2026

They have a new coach for the first time in 20 years in Mike McCarthy, and they are still trying to figure out who their quarterback will be. (Although it is looking more and more like Aaron Rodgers will be back for one last season.)

It will be the second straight season Pittsburgh will play an international game, as they played the Vikings last September in Ireland.

Also, it will be an honor for the Saints of “Nouvelle Orleans” to play the first game in Paris, it will be bittersweet in a way. It also likely means the team will have its bye week on Nov. 1, which this year will mark the 60th anniversary of the franchise being awarded to the Crescent City.

NOTE: As other games are confirmed in the Saints schedule, this post will be updated.