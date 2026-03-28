1 WR Target for Saints in Each Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints need a wide receiver as badly as anything this year. They neglected the position in free agency, opting to bring in talent like Travis Etienne, David Edwards, and Kaden Elliss instead. They even recently opted to sign backup quarterback Zach Wilson in free agency.

The Saints still need a wide receiver though. As a result, they're likely to dive into the 2026 NFL Draft to find the player they need.

Here's a wide receiver prospect in each round of the NFL draft whom the Saints could target to fill that roster hole:

Round 1: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate is the best wide receiver on the board this year. He's an elite deep threat with solid size and hands. His stats might not scream No. 8 overall pick, but he was playing alongside Jeremiah Smith. Tate is still an incredible pass catcher and would have been wide receiver No. 1 on almost any other offense in the country. If he's on the board for the Saints, it's hard to imagine they pass up on him.

Round 2: Louisville WR Chris Bell

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Louisville's Chris Bell has excellent size and good speed. He doesn't look like he fits the wide receiver position, but his ability to catch passes and run routes surely passes the eye test. Bell has the ability to become an elite deep threat as he refines his skills at the next level. He should be on the board when the Saints select in Round 2.

Round 3: USC WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Ja'Kobi Lane, out of USC, has the size to be a red zone threat for the Saints. He stands at 6-foot-4 with a sub-4.50 second 40-yard dash. He has elite traits like hand size, wing span, and vertical jump. With the right coaching, Lane could quickly become a dynamic weapon in the NFL.

Round 4: Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout De'Zhaun Stribling (WO35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling is another intriguing wide receiver for the Saints to keep tabs on. He has good to great speed with the ability to separate from defenders once he gets rolling. Considering he has a sub-4.40 second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, the Saints could use him in a variety of ways. If he's on the board for the Saints in Round 4, they will almost certainly look into him.

Round 5: Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell is the kind of freak athlete that every team in the league will likely have on their draft boards. He ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash while posting elite vertical and broad jump numbers, too. Caldwell did all this while being 6-foot-5 and nearly 220 pounds. He's raw as a prospect, but one of the best athletes of this generation of wide receivers.

Round 6: TCU WR Eric McAlister

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU wideout Eric MCalister (WO30) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

TCU's Eric McAlister is another big-bodied wide receiver with the ability to win the one-on-one contested catch. He's not an elite athlete, but he tracks the ball well down the field and runs with aggression after the catch. Considering he's not going to go until late in the draft, this is certainly somebody to keep an eye on.

The Saints don't have a seventh round pick.