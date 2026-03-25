Saints Sign Former No. 2 Overall Pick to be Tyler Shough's Backup

The New Orleans Saints came into last season with a lot of big holes on their roster, but potentially the biggest hole was at quarterback after Derek Carr shockingly retired due to his crippling shoulder injury.

As a result, the Saints were going to be forced to lean on Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener under center. In the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Tyler Shough to join these two. After a heated quarterback battle, Rattler earned the starting role while Shough was the backup, and Haener was the third string. Shough would eventually overtake Rattler and lead the Saints to some wins down the stretch. As a result, the rookie was elevated to starting quarterback and seems to be the team's franchise signal caller going forward.

But they still need depth at the position. On Tuesday, they added another quarterback to the roster.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported that the Saints have agreed to a deal with quarterback Zach Wilson to join the quarterback room of Shough and Rattler.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Saints are signing QB Zach Wilson, according to a source. Adds a veteran presence and some competition to the QB room behind Tyler Shough," Underhill wrote in a post to X on Tuesday night. "Wilson, 26, was the No. 2 pick in 2021. He gives New Orleans a third quarterback with starting experience."

Wilson was originally drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets didn't set Wilson up for much success and he ended up struggling across his three years with the team. He would throw for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions across 33 starts with the team. In those 33 starts, he was 12 and 21.

But nobody has found consistent success with the Jets. Wilson was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos in 2024, ending his time with the Jets. He never appeared in a game with the Broncos and Denver opted to decline his option a few months after acquiring him. He would sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, where he'd make a handful of pass attempts before entering free agency again this offseason and ending up with the Saints.

Wilson and Rattler will battle for the backup job in New Orleans. Rattler has also been mentioned as a potential trade chip if some teams remain in need of a quarterback over the next few months.