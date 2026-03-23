At first glance, it seems like the New Orleans Saints are set to choose a rookie with the No. 8 pick, but they have many other options.

While they could select a wide receiver like Ohio State's Carnell Tate or a pass rusher like Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., the Saints might also consider exploring a trade.

Whether the trade involves a trade-up for a higher-valued prospect, a trade-back to acquire more draft capital, or an exchange of the pick for an established veteran player, New Orleans has several potential options. It's the same No. 8 pick that PFF's John Kosko identified as the Saints' most valuable trade asset heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Should the Saints trade their first-round pick?

Former New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk announces the team’s selection with the 40th overall pick during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Following another transitional season, the Saints hold a prime trade asset in the No. 8 overall pick," Kosko wrote.

"With needs along the offensive line, at wide receiver, and on the edge, New Orleans has multiple directions it could take. While the pick could be used to secure a foundational piece, trading down may offer the most value. Accumulating additional draft capital would allow the Saints to address several roster holes and accelerate their rebuild without sacrificing long-term flexibility."

As Kosko noted, trading down might make the most sense for the Saints since they are in a better position to compete than some other teams that have landed top-ten draft picks. Moving back into the late teens could give New Orleans an extra first-round pick in future drafts or potential Day 2 draft compensation this year.

Opting to trade a top-ten pick for two players within the top 64 better aligns with the Saints' likely goals. It would also assist them in addressing the ongoing salary cap issues the organization has been working to resolve for nearly a decade.

The Saints urgently need a wide receiver, and while Tate has been seen as a potential pick at No. 8, there are more options available later in the first round and into the second day of the draft. New Orleans might also select multiple prospects at wide receiver, adding young players to complement Chris Olave.

The pass rushers in this year's class are also abundant, which might lead the Saints to consider selecting one later in the draft — for less money — as a smart move. Time will reveal the outcome, but one thing is certain: general manager Mickey Loomis and his front office have many options and still have a month to explore all possibilities.