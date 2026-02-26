Spencer Rattler’s Saints Future Suddenly Looks Shaky

The New Orleans Saints don't necessarily need to trade Spencer Rattler this offseason, but this is the type of move that should be considered by the franchise.

New Orleans is committed to Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season. Rattler is just 25 years old and has two seasons of control left after getting starting experience over the last two years. There very well could be a team that can convince itself to give him a shot in 2026. On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak shared a column pointing to the top 15 trade candidates in the league with potential landing spots. Rattler came in at No. 10 and with the odds set at 70 percent and the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders as fits.

The Saints should consider a deal

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"No. 10. Spencer Rattler, QB, New Orleans Saints," Graziano and Solak wrote. "The contract: Two more years at a total of $2.27 million, nothing guaranteed. The buzz: Rattler started 14 games for the Saints during his first two years in the league, and New Orleans lost 13 of them. He has 12 career touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, and he has been supplanted as the starting quarterback by promising 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough. But Rattler showed the Saints enough the past two offseasons that they were willing to give him a shot, and there could be teams out there that think enough of his talent to bring him in to see if they can coach him up into a more consistent starter.

"The tape: The Saints don't want to trade a young quarterback on a rookie contract who improved as a sophomore, but teams need developmental passers, and Rattler is the best candidate this spring. Rattler excelled as more of a quick-distribution point guard last season, but he also showed good creation ability on longer, movement dropbacks. He could fight -- and easily beat out -- a free agent veteran in training camp for a rebuilding team. Predicted chance of getting traded: 70 percent. Potential team fits: Dolphins, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders."

The Saints should consider all options. If a team is willing to pay up for Rattler, the Saints easily could turn to someone like Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota or Josh Johnson as a backup option in free agency, among others.