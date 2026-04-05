NFL Mock Draft: Saints Dream Scenario Comes to Life in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they've made a handful of moves to bolster their roster. With players like Demario Davis and, presumably, Cameron Jordan, leaving town, among others, in free agency, the Saints have made their own free agency additions to make up for it.

They've added players like Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards. Edwards and Etienne are set to be impact players on offense. Elliss is set to be a key piece of the defense, but the Saints need to add more. They need to hit a home run in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 8 pick in the first round.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick, Feldman projected the Saints would land Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to bolster their offense.

Carnell Tate is the dream draft pick for the Saints

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints could use a D-lineman here, but with Bailey and Bain gone, they’ll look to a familiar spot: a program that has done well for them with wideouts," Feldman wrote. "Michael Thomas caught a ton of passes for the Saints, and Chris Olave caught 100 passes last season. The 6-2, 192-pound Tate isn’t a blazer, clocking a 4.53 40 with a 1.61-second 10-yard split, but he’s a very good route runner and has a really good feel for space. Ohio State’s receiver pedigree also helps boost his stock. Every top guy over the past decade or so seems to have a very high floor, and that feels like the case with Tate."

Tate is the best wide receiver in the draft class, and wide receiver is the biggest hole on the Saints' roster. As a result, it's the dream scenario for the Saints to land him.

Tyler Shough has a big arm and could use a deep-threat wide receiver. Tate doesn't have the best speed, but he has an innate ability to separate from the defensive backs to get open down the field. Even when he's not open, he's one of the best jump-ball wide receivers of the 2020s.

Adding him to the Saints roster would be better than adding to the defense. It would push Shough's offense in the right direction by giving him another weapon on the outside.