2026 NFL Mock Draft: Saints Trade Down, Land Star CB in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There are plenty of players whom the Saints could be targeting with this selection, but there's also a chance the Saints make a bigger move.

The Saints could consider trading this pick. They could look to move up in the draft if there's a player they desperately want. They could look to move down if they want to add additional draft capital. Either way, they need to land a stud with their selection.

USA Today's Nate Davis recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and it included a slew of trades. The New Orleans Saints were involved in a big move as the Dallas Cowboys jumped up to No. 3, the Arizona Cardinals dropped down to the Saints' pick at No. 8, and the Saints landed at No. 12. Davis didn't indicate the draft capital the Saints would be adding, but it would need to be solid to move down four spots.

Saints could move down in the NFL draft for the right price

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"They may be closer to contending than you might think – but no reason that GM Mickey Loomis shouldn’t attempt to accrue more picks for a roster that’s suddenly getting much younger," Davis wrote. "With a huge need at corner following the departure of Alontae Taylor, the Saints could solve it by bringing in a guy who's right up the road. Almost certainly the premier corner available this year, the 6-foot, 187-pound All-America has lockdown ability and might even be able to eat up some of Taylor's snaps in the slot – though Delane was rarely used there at Virginia Tech and LSU."

If the Saints can move down, acquire additional draft capital, and still land the best cornerback in the draft class, it would be a dream come true.

Delane would help replace Alontae Taylor for the Saints. The talented LSU product could work in the slot if the Saints need him to, but his long-term value is at boundary corner, so the Saints could use him there, too. Either way, he's versatile and talented.

Delane was impressive at his pro day, which is why the Saints could have their eyes on him in Round 1. Depending on the draft capital the Saints would add in the trade, this could be the true dream scenario for New Orleans.