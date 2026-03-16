3 Cameron Jordan Free Agent Fits as Veteran All-Pro Hunts for New Home

The New Orleans Saints still need to add to their roster this offseason, including at wide receiver, before they head into the NFL draft. But let's not look past the big upgrades they've made.

They added David Edwards and Travis Etienne to their offense to help bolster the unit around young quarterback Tyler Shough. They also added Kaden Elliss to help bolster their defense.

But the Saints haven't re-signed franchise legend Cameron Jordan. Jordan remains a free agent after recording double digit sacks last season. But he is unlikely to remain a free agent for much longer. There are plenty of teams who could look to sign him in free agency. Which teams could be targeting him?

Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to plug the holes in their defense this offseason, but they haven't brought in as much talent as they need to. They've added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to their defensive front, but adding Jordan would help even more. Jordan is a proven pass rusher with leadership ability. He could slot into the starting lineup as one of their defensive ends, which would be a massive upgrade over what they have on the roster right now. Considering that Jordan is nearing the end of his career, it's unlikely he signs for very much money on a one-year deal. The Bengals should take the shot on him.

Atlanta Falcons

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (96) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Seeing Jordan land with the rival Atlanta Falcons would be a very crushing outcome for the Saints and their fanbase. But if Atlanta is willing to pursue him, but the Saints aren't, it would be hard to blame Jordan for landing there. Either way, the Falcons need help up front. Specifically, they could use a veteran defensive lineman to anchor the young front they have. Jordan is the perfect option to pursue if he's willing to head to a rival after over a decade with the Saints.

New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrate a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Sains should be on this list. While they haven't re-signed him to this point, they should still be looking into the idea. The money could be a problem for the Saints, but they need to find a way to make it work. Jordan should never play a game with any other team in the NFL. He should be a Saint for life.