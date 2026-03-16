3 Cameron Jordan Free Agent Fits as Veteran All-Pro Hunts for New Home
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The New Orleans Saints still need to add to their roster this offseason, including at wide receiver, before they head into the NFL draft. But let's not look past the big upgrades they've made.
They added David Edwards and Travis Etienne to their offense to help bolster the unit around young quarterback Tyler Shough. They also added Kaden Elliss to help bolster their defense.
But the Saints haven't re-signed franchise legend Cameron Jordan. Jordan remains a free agent after recording double digit sacks last season. But he is unlikely to remain a free agent for much longer. There are plenty of teams who could look to sign him in free agency. Which teams could be targeting him?
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to plug the holes in their defense this offseason, but they haven't brought in as much talent as they need to. They've added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to their defensive front, but adding Jordan would help even more. Jordan is a proven pass rusher with leadership ability. He could slot into the starting lineup as one of their defensive ends, which would be a massive upgrade over what they have on the roster right now. Considering that Jordan is nearing the end of his career, it's unlikely he signs for very much money on a one-year deal. The Bengals should take the shot on him.
Atlanta Falcons
Seeing Jordan land with the rival Atlanta Falcons would be a very crushing outcome for the Saints and their fanbase. But if Atlanta is willing to pursue him, but the Saints aren't, it would be hard to blame Jordan for landing there. Either way, the Falcons need help up front. Specifically, they could use a veteran defensive lineman to anchor the young front they have. Jordan is the perfect option to pursue if he's willing to head to a rival after over a decade with the Saints.
New Orleans Saints
Obviously, the Sains should be on this list. While they haven't re-signed him to this point, they should still be looking into the idea. The money could be a problem for the Saints, but they need to find a way to make it work. Jordan should never play a game with any other team in the NFL. He should be a Saint for life.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel