3 NFL Draft Prospects for Saints to Watch at Ohio State Pro Day
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The New Orleans Saints did a solid job of bolstering their roster during the early stages of free agency, especialy considering the poor cap situation they've been in over the last few years. They managed to land players like Travis Etienne, Kaden Elliss, and David Edwards, among others.
Now their attention can turn to the 2026 NFL Draft. Specifically, their attention is going to turn to the Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, which will likely see representation from all 32 NFL teams. Ohio State has draft prospects up and down the board this year.
Which prospects should the Saints and their fans be watching at Ohio State's pro day?
Ohio State LB Sonny Styles
The Saints lost Demario Davis, so they should have their eyes on the best linebacke in the class, Sonny Styles. Styles dominated the NFL Draft Combine, putting together one of the best linebacker performances in NFL history. But he's more than just somebody who can run fast and jump high. He's a physical linebacker with the ability to dominate games, as was seen in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana.
He's expected to go in the top 10 picks, with a lot of mock drafts suggesting he's going to be gone before the Saints at pick No. 8. Still, they should keep a close eye on him in case he falls. Expect him to dominate the pro day with any of the work he does.
Ohio State S Caleb Downs
Another defensive star from Ohio State, Caleb Downs, should be on display at the pro day, too. Downs might not be the physical freak that Styles is, but he plays the game faster than anybody in the draft class. He's an incredible and instinctual safety with the ability to completely transform a defense upon arrival. Downs is expected to be available around pick No. 8. If the Saints want the best player available, he could be their guy.
Ohio State WR Carnell Tate
The biggest hole on the Saints roster is at wide receiver. Ohio State has the best wide receiver in the entire draft class with Carnell Tate. He's the No. 1 player the Saints should be watching at the Ohio State pro day, especially because there was a bit of skeptisicm about his 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. Most NFL scouts reportedly had him a few ticks faster than the combine.
Either way, Tate is the kind of player the Saints need. He might not be on the board at pick No. 8, but that doesn't mean the Saints won't be able to trade up for him if they see fit.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel