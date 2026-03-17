Ranking Saints Top 3 Dream NFL Draft Selections at Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes left on their roster after spending big in free agency, which isn't a good thing at all. But the silver lining is the Saints spent big to acquire a few players who will likely be franchise cornerstones for a few seasons. Travis Etienne is likely the Saints running back of the future. David Edwards should anchor the young offensive line going forward. Kaden Elliss is the perfect linebacker to add after losing Demario Davis.

Now the Saints can turn their attention to the upcoming NFL draft. They have a lot of holes still left on the roster. Who are the top three dream additions at pick No. 8? Obviously, we're going to exclude Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Fernando Mendoza from this list because they're almost certainly going to be selected in the top seven picks.

3. Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the best players in the draft class, but he doesn't fill a pressing position of need. Still, his talent is off the charts. If he's on the board at pick No. 8, it's hard to imagine the Saints will pass up on him. He's right there alongside Reese and Bailey in terms of talent, but Bain's arm length has come up as a concern in the pre-draft process. As a result, he might fall right into the Saints lap at pick No. 8. Pairing Bain with Chase Young would be a massive step in the right direction for the Saints defense.

2. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saints lost Davis at linebacker and replaced him with Elliss. But they need another star linebacker to pair in the middle of their defense and the best option in the draft is clearly Ohio State's Sonny Styles. On a defense with Reese, Caleb Downs, and multiple other stars, Styles wore the green dot and led the defense at Ohio State. He's capable of doing the same thing in New Orleans. He could be the perfect piece alongside Elliss in the middle of the Saints defense.

1. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The dream addition for the Saints is clear. It's Ohio State superstar wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Saints neglected wide receiver in free agency, despite it being their biggest roster hole, which means they're targeting a wide receiver or two in the NFL draft. In Round 1, Tate is the only wide receiver worth the pick at No. 8. It would be a reach to go after Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson. Tate's ability to stretch the field and make big plays 30 or 40 yards from the line of scrimmage sets him apart. Pairing that ability with Tyler Shough's big arm is the perfect combination for the Saints.