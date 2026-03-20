3 Blockbuster Trades Saints Could Make to Ace the Offseason

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a slew of holes on their roster, but they took to free agency to bolster the team in a big way.

After adding a slew of talented free agents, the Saints seem to have their eyes on the NFL draft. They could be targeting a few different prospects at pick No. 8 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But before the draft gets here, the Saints could explore some big trade possibilities to bolster there roster. Which players could the Saints look to trade for or trade away this offseason?

Trade away RB Alvin Kamara

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Saints went out and acquired running back Travis Etienne away from the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency this offseason. The addition of Etienne will make veteran running back Alvin Kamara expendable. That means the Saints could look to cut him or trade him before training camp or the NFL draft.

The Saints should look to trade Kamara to save their money and advance the team in the right direction. If they can get a sixth round pick in this draft or the next draft, it would be a steal of a deal. Moving Kamara will be an obvious move if there are teams interested in acquiring him.

Trade for Eagles WR AJ Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The biggest move the Saints could make would be a blockbuster deal for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The first thing to note in this idea is that it's very unlikely to come to fruition.

But there's a chance the Eagles will be open to trading Brown this offseason. And if that's the case, the Saints should give up whatever draft capital they need to in order to acquire him and they need to give up whatever money it takes to re-sign him. This would give Tyler Shough an incredible duo of wide receivers to play with.

It's unlikely, but it would certainly be the best deal the Saints could make.

Trade for Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) celebrates with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (not pictured) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Saints lost linebacker Demario Davis in free agency, but replaced him with Kaden Elliss.

Still, they need to add some talent to the linebacker position if they want their defense to compete with the top teams around the league. Trading for Jordyn Brooks from the Miami Dolphins would be the perfect move to make.

Adding Brooks would likely cost a fourth round pick or fifth round pick, considering he's an All-Pro, but his contract expires at the end of the season. His production would be very welcomed on the Saints defense.