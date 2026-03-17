Saints Should Call Dolphins for LB After Jaylen Waddle Blockbuster

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason needing to make some big moves if they wanted to move the team in the right direction under the leadership of young quarterback Tyler Shough. And it didn't take them long to dive into free agency to find some solutions to their biggest problems.

They added David Edwards to help anchor the middle of their offensive line. Edwards is going to be a staple for the Saints with Shough under center for the next few years. As Alvin Kamara continues to trend toward the end of his time in New Orleans, the Saints opted to sign his replacement by inking former Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne to help bolster their offense. Both of these moves push the Saints in the right direction.

But they also lost linebacker Demario Davis from a linebacker room that already seemed like it needed some help. But the Saints responded by adding Kaden Elliss on a deal in free agency, improving the future of the defense. But they need to make another addition to the linebacker room if they want to move in the right direction.

Saints could elevate defense with trade for Jordyn Brooks

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs away from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Saints should call the Miami Dolphins and ask about the availability of linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is coming off an All-Pro season for the Dolphins, but they could still be open to trading him.

The Dolphins are in the midst of a major rebuild, as seen with their blockbuster trade that will send Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Considering Brooks is on an expiring contract, he could be the next one to go.

It would likely cost the Saints a fourth-round pick to acquire Brooks because of his expiring contract. It's unlikely he'll want to remain with the rebuilding Dolphins beyond this year either way.

The Saints can swing a trade for him, which would allow them to pivot from potentially drafting Sonny Styles at pick No. 8 to a wide receiver like Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson.

As a whole, the Saints would be better. They'd shore up the linebacker's room with the addition of Brooks. They could use their draft pick on a wide receiver. Following the season, they could look to sign Brooks to a big contract extension to make the deal worthwhile.