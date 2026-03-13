4 Trade Targets That Could Bolster the Saints’ Offseason

The New Orleans Saints are off to the races this offseason.

New Orleans already is in a better place. Travis Etienne Jr.'s addition will add significant firepower to the offense on the ground and in the air. Etienne had 36 receptions for 292 yards and a whopping six receiving touchdowns in 2025 to go along with his 1,107 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. David Edwards was brought in to solve the franchise's hole at guard and he was one of the better options available.

With Demario Davis unfortunately out the door, the Saints brought in Kaden Elliss to fill the hole. Also, the Saints significantly improved the punter spot by signing veteran Ryan Wright. A quiet win, but one nonetheless. Right now, the Saints are in a better position than they were at the end of the 2025 season and have done well in free agency. Right now, the Saints' biggest roster holes arguably are a No. 2 receiver, a cornerback and at least one or two edge rushers. With that being said, let's dive into a few trade candidates who could help to fix the problems.

Jonathan Greenard — Current Team: Minnesota Vikings

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greenard is someone to very much watch on the trade block. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he's available.



"Jonathan Greenard, yes the Vikings have made him available," Schefter said. "That wouldn't surprise me if he winds up being traded."



He's 28 years old and has 38 sacks in six seasons.

Maxx Crosby — Current Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This would be a dream, but it isn't very likely. The Baltimore Ravens walked away from their agreed-upon trade with the Raiders for Crosby that would've sent two first-round picks to Las Vegas. The Saints aren't likely to give up two first-rounders, and shouldn't. If the price tag comes down and Las Vegas is willing to make a move again, he's worth a call.

AJ Brown — Current Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another unlikely dream. The Eagles superstar had success in Kellen Moore's offense and has been a clear trade candidate all offseason. The price tag would be comparable to Crosby. If the Eagles were to drop the price a tad, Brown would be the best option to take the offense, and Tyler Shough, to another level.

Keon Coleman — Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills added DJ Moore already this offseason. There was chatter towards the end of the season that Coleman could be available but there really hasn't been much noise since. If the Bills are willing to talk, he'd be another intriguing receiver option.