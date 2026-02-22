The NFL Draft is key for the New Orleans Saints; it's how they acquired Tyler Shough, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Cameron Jordan, among others.

With the 2026 Scouting Combine set to kick off this week, an assembly of Saints executives and scouts will meet to evaluate prospects.

While recent mock drafts have projected the Saints to select a wide receiver or running back with the No. 8 overall pick, New Orleans is slated to have seven picks after the initial selection. They will surely focus elsewhere, including the two offensive firepower positions.

Interior Offensive Line

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sants spent the 2025 season learning that Tyler Shough is their quarterback of the future. Now, they need to prioritize building around Shough this offseason.

New Orleans' offensive line struggled when center Erik McCoy was injured this season. With interior offensive linemen Luke Fortner and Dillon Radunz set to hit free agency, the possibility of losing them is real.

Enter: the IOLs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Starting at the top with Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane, the interior class has its bright spots. Logical fits would likely be on Day 2 of the draft.

Two potential second-day fits that stand out: Florida's Jake Slaughter and Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge.

Pass Rusher

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saints legend Cam Jordan is a Hall of Famer, but he's in the twilight of his career, and the front office recognizes that. New Orleans can't continue to rely on a 37-year-old as its primary pass rusher alongside Chase Young.

If Texas Tech's David Bailey or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. is available at pick No. 8, the Saints should consider selecting one of the two to bolster the team's pass rush.

Like last year, the 2026 pass-rusher class is deep, and by the second and third days of the draft, there will still be impact players available.

New Orleans could opt to sign a pass-rusher in what appears to be a deep free agent class, but drafting one in the later rounds and retaining contractual control for four seasons is enticing.

Among the pass-rushers who stand out as Day 2 or Day 3 options are Texas Tech's Romello Height, Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton, Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker, and Michigan's TJ Guy. Height and Tucker stood out at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Defensive Back

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Whether it's a cornerback or a safety, bolstering the Saints' secondary can never be a bad thing. New Orleans hit on safety Jonas Sanker in the third round last year and hopes to repeat that again in 2026.

The NFC South is loaded with young, vertical threats in the passing game, and if the Saints want to compete, they need to acquire length and speed to prevent big plays in the secondary.

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore would fit what the Saints are looking for. At 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, Kilgore recorded eight interceptions in 36 games at South Carolina. Kilgore could very easily run a 4.3 at the Scouting Combine and rise all the way up to a first-round projection.

As for other defensive backs that could stand out at the Combine and end up in New Orleans, Arkansas' Julian Neal, Georgia's Daylen Everette, and Ohio State Davison Igbinosun. All three stood out at the Senior Bowl.

