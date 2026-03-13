4 Draft Targets for Saints at Pick No. 8 After Free Agency Frenzy

The New Orleans Saints have made a lot of big additions this offseason, but they still need to make a few more moves. They could look to add a wide receiver in free agency or the NFL draft. They need to add to the defense more than anything, even though they've added Kaden Elliss at linebacker.

Their offensive line situation was bolstered in a big way by the Saints signing of guard David Edwards. Their running back room was bolstered with the signing of Travis Etienne.

With free agency picked through at this point, the Saints can begin turning their attention to the NFL draft and pick No. 8 in the first round. Who could they be targeting?

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Saints signed Etienne and lost Demario Davis, it seemed like they would pass on Jeremiyah Love, who was the favorite for pick No. 8 for awhile, and select Ohio State lienbacker Sonny Styles. But the addition of Elliss makes this less of a need than it was before.

Still, Styles is a freak athlete with the best film in the entire draft class. He can make any play on the field with the ability to lead and anchor a defense. There's almost no chance that a talent like Style will flop. He has an incredibly high ceiling with a very high floor, too.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

If Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is available at pick No. 8, it would be very tough for the Saints to pass him up.

Bain is being overlooked because of the length of his arms, which might be an issue for teams with pick No. 1 or No. 2. But his production last year, paired with his athleticism, and film makes him a can't miss prospect for the Saints. If he's on the board, it would be shocking to see the Saints pass on him.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The dream selection for the Saints is Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to pair with Ohio State product Chris Olave. The Saints haven't addressed the wide receiver room yet, which means they're likely targeting one at pick No. 8 or in the second round.

Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson would feel like a reach at pick No. 8. Tate would need to fall for the Saints to land him, as he's expected to go in the first seven picks.

Tate's ability to make plays down the field without elite speed makes him the perfect addition for Tyler Shough's offense.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

At the end of the day, the Saints could go with the most talented player in the draft class, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Downs can make any play that a safety could even possibly need to make. He excels coming down hill in the box as a run defender or a tackler in open space. It's rare to see him miss a tackle, even though he takes an aggressive approach to each open field tackle. Downs doesn't wait for the ball carrier to make a move. Downs makes the move.

Adding him to the backend of the defense would certainly be an upgrade.