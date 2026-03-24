49ers at Center of Growing Free Agency Buzz for Saints Star Defender

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a lot of moves to make, but not a lot of money to make these moves. As a result, they weren't able to retain players like Alontae Taylor and Demario Davis, as both defenders left town in free agency. But the Saints were able to add a good bit of talent themselves.

They signed David Edwards to help form the interior of their offensive line while adding Travis Etienne to bolster their running back room going forward. They added Noah Fant to complement Juwan Johnson at tight end while replacing Davis with Kaden Elliss at linebacker.

But veteran Cameron Jordan remains a free agent, as of Tuesday, and could be signed as early as this week. But it doesn't seem like the Saints are the most aggressive suitor for him right now, though they should be. As a result, he could be leaving town.

Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the San Francisco 49ers could end up emerging as a landing spot for Jordan in the coming days or weeks.

49ers make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Cameron Jordan

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The 49ers remain in win-now mode and thus should be in the market for experienced and proven contributors. They will also undoubtedly be shopping for pass rushers after finishing last in the NFL in sacks last season," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "Jordan checks both boxes and could be one of those missing pieces that help San Francisco finally get over the hump before its Super Bowl window closes. Injuries depleted this defense last year, and the 49ers could have used a veteran running mate for Joey Bosa anyway. Jordan would be just that in 2026."

The 49ers have been one of the better teams in the league for the last decade or so, give or take. They were a very good team last season despite injuries that crushed their roster from Week 1 through the end of the year.

Adding Jordan would provide them with a reliable pass rusher on their defensive line as players like Nick Bosa return from injuries. If they can stay healthy, Bosa and Jordan could combine for 20 sacks playing on the same defensive line next year. Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the league when healthy. Jordan registered double digit sacks last year, too.