Alvin Kamara at Center of Growing Saints Trade Buzz After Free Agency

Alvin Kamara has found his name mixed up in trade rumors ever since the New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league at the trade deadline last season. Kamara was never traded because he hinted at the idea of retirement if the Saints traded him against his wishes.

But New Orleans is seemingly headed in a completely different direction than Kamara. They have a young team and recently signed young running back Travis Etienne in free agency. With the addition of Etienne, it's clear the Saints will likely cut ties with Kamara at the end of his contract, if not a bit sooner. He's a cut and a trade candidate as the offseason continues progressing this spring.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently suggested the Saints could trade Kamara to the Carolina Panthers after Carolina lost Rico Dowdle in free agency this offseason. This kind of deal could help the Panthers continue in the right direction with a young quarterback under center.

Alvin Kamara could fit with the Panthers

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Similar to Seattle, the Panthers recently parted ways with a former 1,000-yard running back after Rico Dowdle agreed to terms with the Steelers," DeArdo wrote. "Like Walker and Charbonnet, Dowdle has a style that is similar to Chuba Hubbard, which is probably one of the reasons why the Panthers allowed him to test the open market.

"Kamara, however, would be a better complement for Hubbard, a hard-nosed runner who is expected to reprise his role as Carolina's RB1 after temporarily losing it to Dowdle. Kamara would undoubtedly be a big help for Bryce Young, who likes dissecting defenses with short, high-percentage passes. "

The Panthers seemingly have enough money to take on Kamara and his contract, which means the Saints would likely give him up for a late round pick swap in order to clear that money off their cap.

The Saints would be moving in the right direction. Their running back room has a lot of depth, so it's not like they would miss the production of Kamara. Etienne is ready to take over as the bell cow back in New Orleans.

It would be crushing for a franchise star like Kamara to leave town, but the Saints are heading in a different direction. They don't need him anymore, so his time with the team is likely coming to a close.