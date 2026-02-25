NFL Mock Draft: Saints Bolster Offense, Land Superstar RB

The New Orleans Saints were in a tough spot with their franchise last season. But they solved a few of their biggest issues in the NFL Draft. The team was able to land Kelvin Banks Jr. and Tyler Shough with their top two draft selections. Banks has emerged as a franchise offensive tackle while Shough has seemed like the team's next franchise quarterback.

But the Saints need to replicate this success in the 2026 offseason, especially in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Saints hold the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and there are numerous positions they should be looking to upgrade. Their wide receiver room is among the worst in football outside of Chris Olave. There should be quality wide receivers on the board. Their running back room has been good, but with Alvin Kamara approaching the end of his contract, and potentially his career, the Saints should be looking for his successor.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round of the draft, Brooks projected the Saints would land superstar running back Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame.

Jeremiyah Love is the dream draft selection for the Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Adding a dynamic playmaker should help Tyler Shough make a leap in Year 2," Brooks wrote. "Love could spend a season serving as a true apprentice to Alvin Kamara or team with the five-time Pro Bowler to form a formidable 1-2 punch in the Saints' backfield."

The Atlanta Falcons took a risk and drafted Bijan Robinson very high. It's paid off. The Detroit Lions took a risk and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs very high. It's paid off. The Las Vegas Raiders took the same risk last season with Ashton Jeanty, and the verdict is still out.

The Saints could take the same risk with Love this offseason.

Love has all the ability in the world. He's dominated each of the past few seasons, including in the postseason last year. Adding him as Kamara's complementary back for a year or two before turning the backfield over to the young superstar would be the perfect solution. This would set Shough up for future success in the Saints offense. The team's future would look much brighter.