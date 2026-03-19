Bears Gaining Steam as Fit for Saints Franchise Star DE in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have had quite an eventful offseason, though they haven't made a high volume of moves. Instead, they've made a few impactful moves to upgrade the roster a build a brighter future.

They signed Travis Etienne to bolster the offense alongside young quarterback Tyler Shough. Etienne is set to be the team's franchise running back for the next few years with the chance that he spends the rest of his prime years in New Orleans. The Saints also bolstered their offensive line by adding David Edwards at guard. They signed Kaden Elliss to replace Demario Davis at linebacker, too. But they haven't found a new deal with veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns of CBS Sports recently suggested the Chicago Bears could be a landing spot for Jordan in free agency, which would be a crushing blow for the Saints heading into next season.

Cameron Jordan would be a huge addition for the Bears

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) applies pressure on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Figuring out the defensive backfield is priority No. 1, but Bears coach Ben Johnson said at the NFL combine that creating more pressure is a 'point of emphasis' entering 2026. If that means looking for help on the free agency market, Jordan will likely catch their attention," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "Jordan spent a full decade playing for Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, so a reunion would be hard to pass up. Plus, the Bears just opened up a bunch of cap space by agreeing to trade wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bills. They can now afford to bring Jordan aboard while also working to retain their own free agents."

Jordan has been severely looked over this offseason, but it doesn't make much sense.

The veteran defensive lineman was one of the more productive pass rushers in the NFC last season. He recorded double digit sacks and was a solid leader up front for the Saints.

The Bears could use his production on an affordable deal, especially considering all the talent they've lost this offseason. Multiple key starters on defense have left Chicago. Adding Jordan would be a step in the right direction toward replacing this lost talent.

The Saints shouldn't let Jordan go without a fight. He's been a franchise legend for over a decade. He's still producing as he nears the age of 40. The Saints can't let him leave for nothing.