Bengals Getting Buzz as Free Agency Fit for Saints Veteran Star

The New Orleans Saints were very active in the early stages of free agency, adding four main impact players to help bolster the roster for young quarterback Tyler Shough. They added Noah Fant at tight end while signing Travis Etienne Jr. to help bolster the running back room. On the offensive line, the Saints signed David Edwards. They also signed Kaden Elliss to help replace Demario Davis.

But the Saints haven't re-signed pass rusher Cameron Jordan. In fact, nobody has. Jordan remains a free agent as of Monday.

Cameron Jordan still sitting in free agency

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan is coming off a huge year for the Saints in which he proved that he could still play at a high level. The veteran defensive lineman recorded double digit sacks for the Saints en route to a very impressive campaign.

The Saints should be active in his free agency, but it's unclear if that's the case. He hasn't found a new team yet, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before he signs a solid one- or two-year contract.

Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the Cincinnati Bengals could be one of the top landing spots for Jordan in free agency this offseason.

Bengals make a lot of sense for Cameron Jordan

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are in desperate need of help on the defensive front with Trey Hendrickson out of the picture," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "There is no one-for-one replacement for a star edge rusher of that caliber, but Jordan is the kind of reliable force who can guarantee production while saving Cincinnati a bit of money. Assuming Jordan commands a modest contract entering his age-37 season, the Bengals could use the leftover cap space to boost a defense that has held them back for far too long."

The Bengals despertaely need help along their defensive line. They've already added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen along their front, but they have to do more. Adding Jordan would boost the run defense, which was the worst unit in the league last year. It would also boost the pass rush, which is going to struggle after losing Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency.

The Bengals are typically very cheap with their free agency moves, so it's unclear if they're going to take a shot on Jordan, but the fit certainly makes a lot of sense.