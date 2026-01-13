Saints Linked To $15 Million All-Pro To Bolster Tyler Shough's Offense

The New Orleans Saints didn't seem to have a loaded roster when the season began, but after opting to start rookie Tyler Shough at quarterback, the Saints began to compete with almost any team they played.

Shough has seemingly breathed new life into New Orleans. Their rebuild might be quicker than many expected it to be if the young quarterback can develop into a franchise star. But the Saints are going to need to build a loaded roster around him. They're going to need to bolster up the offensive line and wide receiver room if they want Shough to have a chance at success in the future.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could pursue veteran Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio to fill their massive hole at offensive guard this offseason.

Joel Bitonio would be a huge upgrade on the Saints offensive line

"Bitonio, 34, considered retirement last year and may hang it up this season despite still playing good football. He has spent all 11,966 career snaps (11,811 of them at left guard) with the Cleveland Browns and drew a single penalty on 1,081 reps this season," Sigler wrote. "He may be past his peak but he's still better than a lot of other guards around the league, and he would be the best player the Saints have put at left guard since Carl Nicks. The only question is whether he wants to play another year, and do so away from Cleveland."

Finding a veteran option at guard would be the perfect solution for the Saints. This would allow them to pursue rookie guards in the upcoming NFL Draft without the pressure of starting them from day one.

Bitonio is still one of the better offensive guards in the league, despite the idea that he may retire. If the veteran lineman wants to play another season, the Saints could offer him a solid one-year deal to come protect Shough.

This would certainly boost the entire offensive line, as Bitonio would likely lead the unit. Shough's entire operation would run smoother with the veteran Bitonio on the roster.

