Bills Linked To Ex-Saints Veteran WR After New Orleans Cut Ties
The New Orleans Saints made a few moves at the trade deadline to push their team further into their current rebuild.
A few weeks after the trade deadline, the Saints opted to make another decision to push toward a rebuild. The Saints opted to cut ties with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Now, Cooks is free to sign with any team he wants for the remainder of the season.
Bleacher Report's Adam Wells recently suggested the Buffalo Bills could be a potential landing spot for Cooks after the Saints' shocking decision.
Bills could be the perfect fit for ex-Saints WR Brandin Cooks
"After being mentioned as a potential trade candidate earlier this month, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be able to pick his next destination for the remainder of the season," Wells wrote. "Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Cooks will become a free agent after agreeing to a mutual parting of ways with the Saints on Wednesday. For teams seeking help at wide receiver for the stretch run, Cooks immediately becomes a viable option as soon as he hits the free-agent market.
"Some of the playoff contenders with an obvious need at wideout include the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The Bills tried to make a big deadline splash with an offer for Jaylen Waddle, but the Miami Dolphins reportedly turned it down because they didn't want to trade him within the division unless Buffalo would pay an even steeper price than they were asking from other teams."
The Bills need to add a wide receiver if it's at all possible this season. They have a lot of talent on offense, led by Josh Allen, but they need another wideout.
Adding Cooks would be the perfect move. He might not be a superstar at this point in his career, but he would be a quality depth addition. Cooks could play meaningful snaps for the Bills if he were to be added in the coming weeks.
The Bills could benefit from a low risk move like signing Cooks.
