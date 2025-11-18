Saints Predicted To Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Alongside Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst quarterback situations in the league right now.
They have rookie Tyler Shough starting right now and he's looked solid for the most part. Spencer Rattler was benched earlier in the season, which put Shough in the spotlight. As the season continues, there's a chance the Saints use this as Shough's tryout to be the franchise quarterback for next season and beyond.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Saints would keep Shough as the starter and sign Joe Flacco as a backup for next season.
Saints could add Joe Flacco as Tyler Shough's insurance policy
"New Orleans may still be in the running for a Day 1 quarterback, but it's worth remembering the team invested the No. 40 overall pick in Shough and shouldn't give up on him quite yet," Kay wrote. "The Louisville product was projected to spend time learning behind Carr and could benefit from having a full offseason to prepare as the Saints' QB1. Instead of outright replacing him after a less than a full season of evaluation, New Orleans can instead dip into the 2026 free-agent market to find a player to push Shough.
"The cash-strapped club will want to avoid splurging on any high-profile veterans like Daniel Jones and should instead opt for Joe Flacco, a cost-effective but competent backup who could both mentor Shough and light a fire under him. Saving money and capital to put towards Shough's supporting cast is a far better path forward than going all-in with an early first-round QB prospect. Even a blue-chipper would face long odds of success due to the inadequacies of New Orleans' current roster."
Shough hasn't done anything to be benched yet. He's looked solid. The Saints need to continue giving him opportunities to show he's the franchise guy in New Orleans. If they're confident in him, they could use their top draft pick to take an impact defender like Arvell Reese.
Flacco would be the perfect backup for the Saints. If Shough struggles next year, Flacco would be able to slot in as a bridge quarterback. But Shough would work as the starter for the time being.
