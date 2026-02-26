Former Saints Offensive Lineman Announces Retirement at 30

One former member of the New Orleans Saints is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.

Will Clapp played seven seasons in the National Football League after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 National Football League Draft. The center played his first four seasons in the NFL in New Orleans, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills. He didn't get into a game in 2025, but was a member of the Saints once again. He came back to town in free agency, but suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason that ended his season before it could even begin. On Wednesday, Clapp took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

The former Saints center is retiring

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

"From the first to the last and all the ones in between, thank you for being my rock! Grateful for an amazing career and excited for our next chapter!"

Will Clapp announces he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/wGldPsLrb9 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 26, 2026

Once Clapp took to Instagram, the buzz on social media quickly started about how he would be a great fit to move into a coaching role in New Orleans to replace former assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans. Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football pointed out on X that after he was placed on the Injured Reserve he started helping out the coaching staff.

"Clapp started helping the Saints coaching staff while on IR this year and previously played for O-Line coach Brendan Nugent with the Chargers too," Triplett wrote. "An obvious transition."

Regardless of whether he returns in a coaching capacity, what a career for the 30-year-old. He went from someone selected with the No. 245 overall pick in the NFL Draft to appearing in 66 NFL games with 22 starts. You can't really ask for much more than that. If he does stick around in a coaching role, that certainly would be positive.

He has the experience and the Saints have a hole after Evans exited to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as their assistant offensive line coach. That's a conversation for another day, though. It was a great run for Clapp in New Orleans. Hopefully, he finds what he's looking for in his next chapter.