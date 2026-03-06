Why Saints' $8M Alvin Kamara Cap Adjustment Isn't a Normal Restructure

Salary cap gymnastics season has arrived, and for the New Orleans Saints, restructuring contracts has become a routine over the past couple of offseasons to ensure cap compliance.

The Saints, who had once exceeded the salary cap by over $15 million, restructured the contracts of Justin Reid, Juwan Johnson, and Chase Young on Thursday. This restructuring freed up enough cap space for the team to spend during free agency. But the gymnastics didn't stop with those three players.

New Orleans restructured the contract of running back Alvin Kamara on Friday, converting $10.155 million of his base salary to a signing bonus, as NOF's Nick Underhill reported. On the surface, this may seem like just another salary cap-related move, but it could make Kamara's future in New Orleans murkier than it already was.

What does the contract adjustment mean for Alvin Kamara?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Saints are using a mechanism to count $10.155 million of Alvin Kamara's base salary as a signing bonus for cap purposes," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained. "It saves $8.124M on the 2026 cap for now, while keeping their options open on Kamara's contract and status moving forward."

Following Kamara’s salary adjustment, the Saints now have nearly $20 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac. This financial flexibility allows them to make moves during free agency if they choose to.

The veteran running back was already facing uncertainty regarding his future in New Orleans. At 30, he could now become a prime trade candidate for teams seeking a versatile running back. His contract, expiring after the 2026 season, makes him a one-year rental option for any team willing to acquire him through a trade.

Kamara dismissed any trade rumors at the 2025 trade deadline, saying he would go and "drink a piña colada somewhere" if he were traded.

"Just so you know," Kamara explained via ESPN. "So, if (Saints general manager) Mickey (Loomis) comes downstairs and says that, then I'm going to go drink a piña colada somewhere."

Kamara hasn't appeared in 15 or more games over the past three seasons. In 2025, he rushed for only 471 yards and one touchdown across 11 games. He's often been in trade rumors, which might intensify as free agency and the NFL Draft approach.

The Saints running back now faces an uncertain future because of his inevitable decline and the emergence of Kendre Miller and Devin Neal. Although he voiced his displeasure with a possible trade at the 2025 deadline, Kamara ultimately has no say as the Saints focus on building for the future.