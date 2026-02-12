Latest NFL Mock Draft Is Huge Steal for Saints at Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints are a very intriguing team to follow this offseason. They have a few building block pieces, but they need to add to their roster in a big way over the coming months if they're going to make a real push for a playoff spot next year or in the years to follow.

The Saints have a top 10 pick in the NFL draft, which could land them a star. Last season, they selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their top pick and it's been very rewarding so far. This year, they need to hit big again.

FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Rang projected the Saints would land Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. A lot of mock drafts expect Bain to be off the board by pick No. 8, so this would be the dream scenario in New Orleans.

Landing Rueben Bain Jr. would be a dream for the Saints

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles with the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"With iconic players like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Taysom Hill among 18 unrestricted free agents this year for the Saints, the roster set by head coach Kellen Moore could look much different in his second season in Baton Rouge than his first," Rang wrote. "If Moore and longtime New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis fully commit to rebuilding this roster, Bain plays with the physicality and mentality of a franchise anchor."

Bain is one of the best players in the draft class. In most experts' eyes, he's a top five pick with the potential to be the most impactful player on the board. PFF ranks Bain as the No. 2 player in the entire draft class, only behind Fernando Mendoza. Landing him at pick No. 8 would be quite the steal.

But he's struggled with injuries in the past, so there' a bit of skepticism surrounding him.

Either way, the Saints shouldn't have any worries about injuries if he falls to them at pick No. 8. The value of the selection would be way too high for the Saints to pass up. Adding the talented young edge rusher across from Chase Young would give the Saints a dominant duo of pass rushers. That's the kind of duo that a defense could be built around.

