NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Generational Superstar to Bolster Offense

The New Orleans Saints are in a tough spot right now. They're not the most talented team in the league, but they have a potential franchise quarterback in youngster Tyler Shough.

Shough is looking to lead the Saints back to the postseason, but he's fighting an uphill battle to get there. The Saints have an aging Alvin Kamara at running back with a depleted wide receiver room. Chris Olave is a star for the Saints, but his contract is also coming to an end in the near future. The Saints will need to re-sign Olave while they look to add more talent alongside him at wide receiver.

Finding a new running back to play alongside Kamara will also be a priority for the Saints. There are solid options in free agency, but the Saints could also use the trade block to find their next star.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Saints' first round pick, Ostly predicted the Saints would select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who's often referred to as a generational prospect.

Jeremiyah Love is the perfect draft target for the Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"New Orleans gets the most dynamic offensive weapon in the draft in Love. He can be deployed as a receiver or a runner, making him an ideal modern running back," Ostly wrote. "He'd pair nicely with Devin Neal to create a formidable backfield for the Saints."

Love is one of the best prospects in the entire NFL Draft. Running backs typically aren't drafted in the top 10 unless they're a generational prospect, which is why the Saints could be eyeing Love with their top selection.

He has the speed and explosiveness to make the big plays that Kamara can't anymore. Love would pair perfectly next to Kamara for a year or two before the younger running back would take over for the Saints.

Adding a star running back alongside Shough is crucial for the team's offense. If they can pair Shough with a running back around his age, the team should progress perfectly over the coming years.

