Colts Getting Shocking Trade Buzz for Saints 4-Time Pro Bowl QB
Derek Carr sent a shock wave through the entire New Orleans Saints organization last offseason when he suddenly retired from football because of injuries that he could get past.
The Saints eventually turned to rookie Tyler Shough and the youngster thrived. But now Carr is eyeing a return to the NFL, but it won't be with the Saints. New Orleans would need to trade him to get him to a team that wants to play him if the veteran is serious about a return.
CBS Sports' John Breech recently suggested the Saints could trade Carr to the Indianapolis Colts if he would be willing to come out of retirement for them. The Colts proved last year that they could be a contender if the quarterback play is right.
Colts could make sense as a fit for Saints QB Derek Carr
"Let's start with the Colts. Daniel Jones had a strong season in his first-year with Indianapolis, but it came to a painful end in December when he tore his Achilles," Breech wrote. "That's one of the most brutal injuries in sports and there's no guarantee he's going to be ready for Week 1 in 2026.
"As a matter of fact, if you look at the recovery timeline for quarterbacks, it would be a borderline miracle if Jones were to play in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins both tore their Achilles in 2023 and they ended up playing in Week 1 of the following season, but both of those injuries happened early in the season (Cousins' injury came in Week 8 while Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1. Jones suffered his injury in Week 14)."
The Colts make perfect sense. They're a contender if the quarterback play is good enough, but Daniel Jones is coming off a brutal achillies tear at the end of last season. He likely won't be 100 percent again until the 2027 season.
Adding Carr as a stop gap and bringing Jones back on a two-year deal would make a lot of sense. By the time Jones is back at full strength, Carr may be done playing in the NFL again. But if Carr thrives, the Colts wouldn't need to worry about Jones' return. Worst case, Carr struggles and the Colts are exactly where they are right now.
