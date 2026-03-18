Cowboys Drawing Buzz as Fit for Saints Veteran Defender in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with an aggressive approach to upgrade their roster, despite not having the cap space to be as aggressive as teams like the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Still, the Saints were able to bring in Travis Etienne, Kaden Elliss, and David Edwards, among others.

But they lost Demario Davis, Alontae Taylor, and a few others. And they're at risk of losing defensive end Cameron Jordan, too, if they're not aggressive enough.

Cameron Jordan still has options in free agency

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordan is coming off a huge year with the Saints in which he posted a 76 PFF grade while recording double digit sacks. He always found himself in the backfield, despite being on the wrong side of 35 years old.

Still, the veteran is a very capable pass rusher in a market that doesn't have many left. He has plenty of options to choose from because there is a slew of teams around the league, including the Saints, who could use his production on the defensive line.

CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could target Jordan to help shore up their defensive line this offseason.

Cowboys could be the perfect fit for Cameron Jordan

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"While Jerry Jones said he is prepared to spend more this offseason, he missed out on the top edge rushers in the free agency class," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "Jordan can deliver a necessary production boost at a fraction of the cost, giving Jones the ability also to address other positions on a defense that allowed more points than any other team in 2025. The Cowboys will add edge rushers with four of their own hitting the market, so why not bring in a reliable veteran who can help this unit improve right away?"

The Cowboys might be the perfect fit for Jordan. They have just enough money to work with to land the star defensive lineman. They're also in win now mode while they have the duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver. This could be their final year with the duo, so they need to push all their chips into the middle to win now.

Adding Jordan is exactly that kind of move. He's a very talented pass rusher who could help replace the lost production of Micah Parsons. The Cowboys are certainly a team to watch in Jordan's free agency over the coming days and weeks.