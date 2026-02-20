Daniel Jeremiah Makes Case for Saints to Draft WR with No. 8 Pick

The New Orleans Saints are heading into the 2026 offseason with one goal in mind: Build around Tyler Shough to give the team the best chance to win now.

Recent mock drafts frequently target wide receivers and running backs for the Saints, with New Orleans going back and forth between Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and USC’s Makai Lemon.

For NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, there’s a formula to building a successful team, and he believes the Saints should follow it when deciding on the No. 8 pick.

Why the Saints should draft a wide receiver at pick No. 8

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There is something [to saying], 'Okay, when the whole team is ready to really take off, then you drop in the running back, so you utilize all of his carries,'" Jeremiah explained in a conference call with NFL Media Thursday.

"I think there are some other pieces to fill before you say that the rocket's ready to take off there in New Orleans," Jeremiah said.

The NFL Draft guru mentioned Lemon immediately over any other prospects for New Orleans' pick, explaining that Lemon would excel in Kellen Moore's offensive scheme.

Lemon, who will turn 22 in June, won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025, which is given to the top wide receiver in all of college football. The junior caught 79 passes for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I think [Moore] would know exactly how to use Makai Lemon and he'd give you easy completions for a young quarterback," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah argued against New Orleans selecting someone else, particularly Love, but explained that the star back is ranked second on his draft board. It wouldn't be surprising if the Saints leaned in the direction of Love with their initial pick.

"I don't know that there's a wrong answer," said Jeremiah on deciding between Love and Lemon.

The Saints will do plenty of due diligence on those players, among many others, as the NFL Draft approaches. If there's one thing set in stone, it's that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis will need to surround Shough with plenty of weapons.

