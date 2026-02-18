NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Pro-Ready Star WR for Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints kick started their rebuild in a huge way by drafting Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the selection was criticized at first, Shough turned out to be a very valuable player for the Saints. In fact, the young quarterback almost took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year despite not playing the first half of the season.

Now the Saints are going to need to add more talent around him. Last season, the Saints seemingly only had Chris Olave at wide receiver. Their other options weren't very productive. Running back Alvin Kamara is quickly aging past his prime, so the Saints will need to look to add alongside him, too.

Jacob Camenker of The Tennessean recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Camenker predicted the Saints would select USC star wide receiver Makai Lemon to add to their offense.

Saints need to add a wide receiver in the NFL draft

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Tyler Shough enjoyed a better-than-expected rookie season in New Orleans. Kellen Moore will want to surround him with more talent in 2026, and adding a receiver to pair with Chris Olave should be high on his wish list," Camenker wrote. "Lemon isn't big (5-11, 196 pounds) or overly athletic, but he has great separation skills and strong hands, making him an ideal slot weapon at the pro level."

The Saints need to land a weapon for Shough with their top draft pick if they want the young quarterback to continue developing next season.

Adding a pro-ready wide receiver prospect like Lemon is the perfect move.

He's not as tall and lanky as Carnell Tate, but Lemon has a very developed route tree with the ability to make any catch on any throw. Having a versatile wide receiver with good route running skills and strong hands on the other side of Olave would take the Saints to the next level. Lemon should be able to contribute from day one in New Orleans if he lands there.

