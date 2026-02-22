Legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was recently announced as a first-ballot Hall of Famer and has seemingly given his stamp of approval to the franchise's future.

While Brees is considered the gold standard among players in the Saints' history, it seems New Orleans has its next potential top QB in Tyler Shough. After a standout rookie season in just nine starts, there's a shared belief among those in the organization and around New Orleans that Shough has arrived — and that he's here to stay.

Brees spoke exclusively to Bleacher Report, sharing his excitement about the Saints' bright future and what he expects in 2026.

Brees praises Shough's maturity and on-field ability

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The biggest thing I noticed, and this comes from talking with him as well, is there is a level of maturity for a young guy," Brees said. "Having seven years in college with the injuries helped him develop toughness and a sense of gratitude. … What I see is a big, tall athlete who can make all the throws."

The Saints legend explained that he sees some of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in Shough's ability to maneuver the pocket and use his legs to extend plays.

"That opens up a lot of opportunities for him," Brees explained. "He's also got a pretty calm demeanor about him; the moment isn't too big for him."

Shough finished the season with 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. Most notably, Shough ran for a 33-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early December.

From that moment on, Shough carried his momentum into the final four games of the season. The rookie threw for at least 270 yards and one touchdown in each of his last four games of the 2025 season.

New Orleans will now look to carry their end-of-season momentum into the 2026 season with an opportunity to take control of a wide-open NFC South. As for Brees, the Saints legend believes the Saints are primed to capitalize in 2026.

"I'd say the division is pretty wide open," Brees said. "I think the Saints have seemed to find their formula. They had a new defensive coordinator, head coach, and offensive play-caller, so it took a little while. But they were playing their best football at the end of the year."

