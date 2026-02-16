NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Generational RB to Pair With Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints seemingly struck gold with their second round draft pick in last year's NFL draft. They landed quarterback Tyler Shough, who took over as their starter halfway through the season. Shough would go on to lead the team to multiple big wins, cementing himself as their next starting quarterback with the potential to turn into their franchise signal caller.

But the team is going to need to add a lot of help around Shough if they want him to have sustained success. He needs another wide receiver or two as well as a young running back to grow up in the NFL alongside him.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round at pick No. 8, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Saints would select Notre Dame superstar running back Jeremiyah Love to add to the offense.

"How fortunate New Orleans is to be able to consider what some might view as a luxury pick," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "While there's certainly a question of resource allotment for the Saints, the rushing attack ranked 31st in expected points added per carry, according to Next Gen Stats, and should be contemplating a post-Alvin Kamara future. Even if he can't transcend the limitations of his position, Love could change the complexion of a Saints offense that must discover more ways to be explosive in Year 2 for Kellen Moore."

Adding Love would be quite a risk, but it's one worth taking. There are typically solid running backs available down the board or in free agency. But Love looks like a generatoional prospect this offseason, so if the Saints are sold on him, he could be the best choice at pick No. 8.

Love has a rare combination of speed and power while also possessing the vision to create big plays. He's a capable blocker and a solid pass catcher. There aren't any glaring flaws in his game right now.

Adding Love alongside Kamara for the backend of the veteran's career would be ideal for the Saints. That would allow these two to play alongside each other for a year or two before Love takes over as the franchise running back.

