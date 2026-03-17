Free Agency Shocker: Saints to Sign 4-Year Veteran RB Away From Vikings

The New Orleans Saints had a lot of big holes on their roster coming into the offseason, but they addressed a few of them in a big way in free agency.

The Saints were able to land Travis Etienne to shore up the running back room now that Alvin Kamara is nearing the end of his NFL career. They also landed David Edwards to bolster the offensive line. Kaden Elliss was signed to replace the loss of Demario Davis in the middle of the defense. And they're seemingly not done yet.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill recently reported the Saints made another addition in free agency, agreeing to sign running back Ty Chandler away from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

Saints to sign Ty Chandler in free agency

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Kitan Oladapo (27) pursues Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"The Saints are signing RB Ty Chandler, per source," Underhill wrote in a post to X on Tuesday. "Chandler played with the Vikings. His best season came in 2023 when he had 620 yards from scrimmage and four TDs. He's a home-run hitter with 4.38 speed."

Chandler is known for his home run speed. He could be a weapon if used correctly with the Saints. The former Vikings running back has ran for 710 yards on 181 carries across four years in Minnesota. He's scored three touchdowns, all coming in 2023.

Chandler should be a very solid addition to the Saints special teams unit, but he may also carve out a role on offense behind Etienne. Chandler's speed makes him a weapon that head coach Kellen Moore could use this year.

Still, this is a shocking move for the Saints to make given how many running backs they have on their roster.

Ty Chandler deal could hint Alvin Kamara's time in New Orleans is almost up

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Chandler could be a special teams guy, there's a chance this addition is foreshadowing another big move. Adding Chandler could be another step in the direction that sees Kamara traded or cut in the coming weeks.

Kamara has been mixed in trade rumors since the Saints signed Etienne. He's attached to a decently large contract, which makes him a cut candidate, too.

Considering the Saints have made another addition to the running back room, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kamara off the roster in the coming months.