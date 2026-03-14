Saints Still Need to Address One Major Roster Hole After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a lot of pressing holes on their roster, but not very much cap space to make the splashes that fans would want.

Still, New Orleans found a way to make waves, as they were able to add offensive guard David Edwards and star running back Travis Etienne in the early stages of free agency. After losing Demario Davis to the New York Jets, the Saints added linebacker Kaden Elliss, who fits their timeline much better, to bolster up the defense.

But there are still moves to be made. The Saints are far from a finished product at this point. The defense could use some help, but the offense has one clear hole remaining.

The Athletic's Larry Holder recently suggested the Saints still need to add a wide receiver to their offense this year, though they could be targeting the NFL draft to add the pass catcher they desperately need.

Saints still need to add a No. 2 wide receiver this offseason

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs after a catch during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As a whole, the Saints should be applauded for their early work in free agency with big fish like running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards," Holder wrote. "New Orleans could still use help at wide receiver, though. Chris Olave can’t be Tyler Shough’s only trustworthy weapon at wideout. By signing Etienne, running back is no longer a need early in the draft and could leave open receiver options like Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon. At No. 8, the Saints could have their choice of any of them if the board falls right."

While the Saints could explore free agency for another wide receiver, it seems like they might be targeting one with pick No. 8 in the NFL draft.

The dream scenario would be landing Ohio State's Carnell Tate at pick No. 8, but he might go in the first seven picks. Tate is a big time playmaker with the ability to stretch the field as a deep threat. He was one of the best deep threats in college football last year, making multiple plays of over 40 yards.

Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon might feel like a reach at pick No. 8, but their selection could come down to who's left on the board. If the Saints don't have anybody else they love left on the board, reaching on Tyson or Lemon wouldn't be a huge issue at pick No. 8.