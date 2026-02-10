Saints Young QB at Center of Growing Offseason Trade Buzz

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to sudden retirement last offseason, which caused them to turn to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough down the stretch. Shough quickly emerged as a potential franchise option as he led the Saints to multiple big wins down the stretch.

Shough has all the talent the Saints could ask for. His ability to move the ball down the field has provided the Saints with a new found sense of security. Instead of having to use their top draft selection on a quarterback, the Saints will be able to take the best player available, which could mean they land a star like Carnell Tate or Jermiyah Love.

As a result, the Saints could make a move or two with their quarterback room.

ESPN's Ben Solak recently suggested the Saints could use backup quarterback Spencer Rattler as a trade chip over the coming months this offseason.

Spencer Rattler could be a trade chip for the Saints

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"This is the guy I'd really be pursuing if I were in desperate need. Rattler was a totally acceptable young starter during his eight games of action before Tyler Shough took the reins in New Orleans," Solak wrote. "And while Shough elevated the offense some, he enjoyed a much more successful defense than Rattler got in his starts. Rattler has great physical tools for playmaking, but he also showed he could be a more cautious and methodical player last season. I'd deal a Day 3 pick for him right now if I were looking for camp competition."

There are plenty of teams around the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets, that need a quarterback. Rattler is still young enough to catch their attention.

The Saints likely couldn't land a middle round draft pick for Rattler, but they could land something. Anything is better than letting him sit on the bench until his contract runs out.

Rattler is a talented young quarterback. If he's put in the right situation, he has the chance to find his way in the NFL. A team like the Steelers makes perfect sense.

