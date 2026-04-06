NFL Draft Buzz: New Orleans Saints Eyeing Pair of Big Ten Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints are a young and talented team, but they need to add more wide receiver depth and talent behind Chris Olave on offense. Fortunately for the Saints, there are plenty of talented wide receivers in the NFL draft.

The Saints didn't address the wide receiver issue in free agency. There's still a chance they target somebody like Brian Thomas Jr. or AJ Brown in a trade, but using the draft seems like the most likely option at this point.

NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported the Saints have been showing interest in Indiana Hoosiers wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both wide receiver prospects are projected to go around the second to third round, unless somebody reaches for Cooper in the first.

Saints Targeting Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr. in 2026 NFL Draft

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Cooper’s teammate, Elijah Sarratt, is also getting high praise. Sarratt’s range begins towards the end of the second round and extends to the middle of the third frame," Pauline wrote. "Keep the New Orleans Saints in mind, as they own pick 73, and the Indianapolis Colts, who will be called to the clock five selections later with pick 78, unless they make a trade.

"The Saints will address the receiver and tight end positions in the draft, according to sources. It could be a situation where the team takes Kenyon Sadiq with its first-round pick, then drafts a pass rusher in the second round and finishes out Day 2 with a receiver such as Sarratt. I can confirm the Saints spent extensive time with both Sarratt and Cooper after the IU pro day last week."

Landing one of these two in the second or third round, assuming the Saints don't address the issue in the first round, would make a lot of sense.

Cooper is the better draft prospect. If he's on the board when the Saints select in the second round, he's a good guess on who the Saints would select.

But if the Saints don't address wide receiver in the first or second round, Sarratt could be their target in Round 3. He's a dynamic wide receiver with the ability to make defenders miss. After a big year with Indiana, he flew up draft boards and landed on the Saints' radar.

Expect the Saints to target a wide receiver, maybe one of the Indiana playmakers, within the first three rounds.